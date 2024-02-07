English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

What are the Uses and Benefits of Having a PAN Card? Check Out The Details

Learn uses and benefits of PAN card in India. It simplifies financial tasks, ensures tax efficiency, and opens up opportunities for individuals and businessman.

Navya Dubey
Top Benefits of PAN Card
Uses of PAN Card | Image:iStock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The PAN card is a very important document for people in India. It's like a special number that helps the government keep track of taxpayers and makes money-related tasks easier. It's not just for taxes – the PAN card has many uses and benefits.  

Uses and Benefits of Having a PAN Card: 

Helps to Start a Business:

PAN cards are crucial for starting a business in India. The government requires every business to have a PAN. Additionally, to trade, file tax returns, and get a Tax Registration Number (TRN), having a PAN is essential. Some e-commerce portals also demand a TRN for companies to sell products on their platform.  

Advertisement

Deduction in Taxation:

Having a PAN card is important for taxes. If someone earns more than ₹10,000 interest on savings but hasn't connected their PAN with the bank, the bank will deduct 30% tax instead of 10%.  

Advertisement

Opening a Demat Account or Bank Account:

To open a bank account, you must have a PAN card, except if you're opening a zero balance account under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana. In that case, a Ration card or Voter ID can be used. A PAN card is also needed when opening a Demat account.  

Advertisement

Income Tax Returns Filing: 

As you may know, every individual eligible for income tax must file their income tax returns. And for doing so, a PAN card is necessary. 

Advertisement

Investing and Purchasing RBI Bonds or Insurance:

To invest, fill a form on the AMFI website, attach address proof, and a self-attested PAN card copy. Only KYC-compliant individuals with a PAN card can invest. Also, a PAN card is a must for investments of ₹50,000 or more in RBI bonds.  

Advertisement

While Applying for Loan:

When applying for a loan, it is crucial to provide your PAN card to the lender. This applies to both secured and unsecured loans. 

Advertisement

To Buy Expensive Jewellery:

You might have to deposit a copy of your PAN card while purchasing expensive jewelry above ₹5,00,000. 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Viral
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar’s Faction Proposes 3 Names For Their Party

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman hits out at Congress

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement