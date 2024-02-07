Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST
What are the Uses and Benefits of Having a PAN Card? Check Out The Details
Learn uses and benefits of PAN card in India. It simplifies financial tasks, ensures tax efficiency, and opens up opportunities for individuals and businessman.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The PAN card is a very important document for people in India. It's like a special number that helps the government keep track of taxpayers and makes money-related tasks easier. It's not just for taxes – the PAN card has many uses and benefits.
Uses and Benefits of Having a PAN Card:
Helps to Start a Business:
PAN cards are crucial for starting a business in India. The government requires every business to have a PAN. Additionally, to trade, file tax returns, and get a Tax Registration Number (TRN), having a PAN is essential. Some e-commerce portals also demand a TRN for companies to sell products on their platform.
Advertisement
Deduction in Taxation:
Having a PAN card is important for taxes. If someone earns more than ₹10,000 interest on savings but hasn't connected their PAN with the bank, the bank will deduct 30% tax instead of 10%.
Advertisement
Opening a Demat Account or Bank Account:
To open a bank account, you must have a PAN card, except if you're opening a zero balance account under the Prime Minister Jan Dhan Yojana. In that case, a Ration card or Voter ID can be used. A PAN card is also needed when opening a Demat account.
Advertisement
Income Tax Returns Filing:
As you may know, every individual eligible for income tax must file their income tax returns. And for doing so, a PAN card is necessary.
Advertisement
Investing and Purchasing RBI Bonds or Insurance:
To invest, fill a form on the AMFI website, attach address proof, and a self-attested PAN card copy. Only KYC-compliant individuals with a PAN card can invest. Also, a PAN card is a must for investments of ₹50,000 or more in RBI bonds.
Advertisement
While Applying for Loan:
When applying for a loan, it is crucial to provide your PAN card to the lender. This applies to both secured and unsecured loans.
Advertisement
To Buy Expensive Jewellery:
You might have to deposit a copy of your PAN card while purchasing expensive jewelry above ₹5,00,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 14:43 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One HourWorld17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.