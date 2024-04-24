Advertisement

Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, has sparked a contentious debate by proposing a 50 percent inheritance tax in India, akin to the system in the United States. Pitroda argues that such a tax would address wealth inequality by redistributing assets, drawing parallels with the U.S. where six states impose inheritance taxes.

Supporters see the tax as a means to generate revenue for social welfare programs and curb wealth concentration. However, opponents fear it could deter investment and entrepreneurship, echoing concerns raised during the abolition of India's estate duty in 1985 under Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

The estate duty, introduced in 1953, taxed assets transferred from deceased individuals to their heirs. Its removal marked a shift towards a more investment-friendly tax regime. Pitroda's proposal reignites discussions on the balance between wealth redistribution and economic growth.

In an interview, Pitroda emphasized the need for alternative revenue sources to address inequality and fiscal challenges. As policymakers navigate these debates, they confront the challenge of balancing economic incentives with social equity imperatives. The discourse underscores broader questions about the role of taxation in fostering inclusive growth in India.