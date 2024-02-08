Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
What is Nil Income Tax Returns: When and How to File with Ease
Discover the advantages of filing Nil Income Tax Returns - from proof of income to claiming refunds and capital loss benefits.
- Info
- 2 min read
Advertisement
If you earn less than Rs. 2.5 lakh in a financial year, you might think you don't need to file an income tax return. However, even if it's not mandatory to pay taxes in this case, filing a Nil tax return is recommended for various reasons. Let's dive into what Nil Returns are and when and how you should file them.
What is a Nil Tax Return?
A Nil income tax return is for individuals whose taxable income is below the basic exemption limit. By filing a Nil return, you inform the Income Tax Department that your income is low or nil for that financial year.
Advertisement
When to File a Nil Tax Return?
You might consider filing a Nil tax return in the following situations:
Advertisement
As Proof of Income:
If you're starting your career and your income is below the taxable limit, filing a Nil ITR can serve as proof of income. This may be required for activities like passport applications or visa processes.
Advertisement
To Claim a Refund:
Even if your income is above the taxable limit, deductions under sections like 80C could bring it below Rs. 2,50,000. Filing a Nil ITR is necessary to claim a refund if you've paid more taxes or TDS than required.
Advertisement
Carry Forward Losses:
If you have capital losses, filing the current year's income tax return, even with no taxable income, is necessary to set off those losses against capital gains in the future.
Advertisement
How to File a Nil Income Tax Return: Easy Steps
Filing a Nil ITR follows the same process as a regular return. Here's a simple guide:
Advertisement
Prepare Documents:
Keep your PAN, bank account details, salary information, Aadhaar, Form 16, and investment details handy.
Advertisement
Visit the Income Tax Department Website:
Log in using your registered user ID and password.
Advertisement
Select E-Filing:
Click on the e-filing option.
Advertisement
Enter Details:
Input your income and deduction details.
Advertisement
Automatic Computation:
The system will automatically compute your income tax and show that you have no tax liability.
Advertisement
Submission:
Submit your return to the Income Tax Department and either send your ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru or e-verify the ITR to complete the e-filing process.
Advertisement
Understanding and filing Nil Income Tax Returns is a straightforward process that can benefit you in various situations.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.