Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

What is Nil Income Tax Returns: When and How to File with Ease

Discover the advantages of filing Nil Income Tax Returns - from proof of income to claiming refunds and capital loss benefits.

Garvit Parashar
What is Nil Income Tax Returns: What is the Process of Filing
What is Nil Income Tax Returns: What is the Process of Filing | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
If you earn less than Rs. 2.5 lakh in a financial year, you might think you don't need to file an income tax return. However, even if it's not mandatory to pay taxes in this case, filing a Nil tax return is recommended for various reasons. Let's dive into what Nil Returns are and when and how you should file them.

 

What is a Nil Tax Return?

A Nil income tax return is for individuals whose taxable income is below the basic exemption limit. By filing a Nil return, you inform the Income Tax Department that your income is low or nil for that financial year.

When to File a Nil Tax Return?

You might consider filing a Nil tax return in the following situations:

As Proof of Income:

If you're starting your career and your income is below the taxable limit, filing a Nil ITR can serve as proof of income. This may be required for activities like passport applications or visa processes.

To Claim a Refund:

Even if your income is above the taxable limit, deductions under sections like 80C could bring it below Rs. 2,50,000. Filing a Nil ITR is necessary to claim a refund if you've paid more taxes or TDS than required.

Carry Forward Losses:

If you have capital losses, filing the current year's income tax return, even with no taxable income, is necessary to set off those losses against capital gains in the future.

How to File a Nil Income Tax Return: Easy Steps

Filing a Nil ITR follows the same process as a regular return. Here's a simple guide:

Prepare Documents:

Keep your PAN, bank account details, salary information, Aadhaar, Form 16, and investment details handy.

Visit the Income Tax Department Website:

Log in using your registered user ID and password.

Select E-Filing:

Click on the e-filing option.

Enter Details:

Input your income and deduction details.

Automatic Computation:

The system will automatically compute your income tax and show that you have no tax liability.

Submission:

Submit your return to the Income Tax Department and either send your ITR-V to CPC Bengaluru or e-verify the ITR to complete the e-filing process.

Understanding and filing Nil Income Tax Returns is a straightforward process that can benefit you in various situations.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

