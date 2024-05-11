Advertisement

Info: WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is constantly releasing new features to enhance the user experience.

Users of iOS and Android are now able to access a new function. Users receive an entirely new user interface along with updated images and revamped icons in this.

Users of Android can also access a deeper dark mode. These improvements are intended to improve WhatsApp's fundamental features over their previous state.

WhatsApp has begun to distribute the iOS 24.9.74 upgrade to subscribers. Green buttons, graphics, and a redesigned user interface are all part of this update.

Users may now find anything more quickly with the help of new icons and a revised layout in the latest edition.

The update for Android users includes a darker dark option. It emphasises richer tones and strong contrast, both of which are beneficial to the eyes.

The chat filter tool is now available to WhatsApp users as well. This facilitates finding crucial conversations. Every user worldwide has access to this update.