Updated January 10th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

WhatsApp unveils exciting new feature now share music audio during video calls - Details here

WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, is set to revolutionize the video calling experience with a groundbreaking feature, read more

Rishi Shukla
Now hare music audio during video calls on WhatsApp
Now hare music audio during video calls on WhatsApp | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
WhatsApp, the popular Meta-owned messaging platform, is set to revolutionize the video calling experience with a groundbreaking feature. According to insights from WABetaInfo, beta testers are already experiencing the ability to share music audio during video calls on Android devices. This innovative feature aims to enhance user interaction and bring a sense of togetherness during virtual conversations.

Key Features:

Synchronized Audio Experience:

  • The new feature allows users to share music audio seamlessly during video calls.
  • When someone shares their screen, the audio playing on their device is transmitted to all participants in the call.
  • This functionality extends to individual calls, providing users with a synchronized audio experience, fostering intimacy in one-on-one conversations.

Group Interactions and Togetherness:

  • Enhancing the sense of togetherness in group interactions, participants can now enjoy shared audio experiences.
  • The feature encourages collaboration and creates a more immersive environment during video calls.

Shared Video Watching:

  • In addition to music audio, users can also watch videos together during video calls.
  • The shared audio capability allows participants to synchronize their video playback experiences, facilitating virtual movie-watching or content-sharing sessions.

User Experience and Benefits:

  • The new feature not only promotes a sense of togetherness in group interactions but also brings an added layer of intimacy to one-on-one conversations.
  • Users can experiment with shared audio during video calls, making the virtual experience more enjoyable and engaging.

Rollout Details:

  • Currently available to some beta testers, the feature is expected to roll out to a broader audience over the coming weeks.
  • WhatsApp aims to make this exciting functionality accessible to more users, enhancing the overall video calling experience.

Future Developments:

  • In addition to the audio-sharing feature, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a username search feature.
  • Users will soon be able to search for others by entering their username into the search bar, offering a convenient way to connect in future updates of the web client.

WhatsApp's latest feature, allowing users to share music audio during video calls, promises to redefine virtual interactions. With synchronized audio experiences and the potential for shared video watching, WhatsApp continues to innovate and create more engaging and immersive user experiences. 

Keep an eye out for the upcoming rollout, as this feature is set to transform the way we connect and communicate on the platform.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 22:40 IST

