Updated May 8th, 2024 at 20:56 IST
Woman Who Called Non-Smokers 'Losers', Bengaluru Doctor's Reply Goes Viral
Bengaluru doctor counters insults towards non-smokers, recounting surgery on a 23-year-old due to smoking.
A Bengaluru cardiologist, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital, schooled a social media user who called non-smokers "losers" in a viral post. The post on X featured a picture of the user smoking while holding a cup of tea.
The user account, @sushihat3r in the caption wrote, "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) what are you doing?"
Her post quickly gained popularity, garnering over a million views. However, it also sparked criticism on social media, with many users slamming her perspective in the comments.
A user commented, "When you are wired to pipes & fluids & have COPD, i challange you to write this exact same tweet. nothing personal. just don't promote tobacco as cool here."
Another user wrote, "Tag your parents and let them judge if you are a loser or not. Quit it before life quits on you."
"losers are the one who smokes btw, thanks," the third user wrote.
