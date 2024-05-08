Woman Who Called Non-Smokers 'Losers', Bengaluru Doctor's Reply Goes Viral

Advertisement

A Bengaluru cardiologist, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, Head of Interventional Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital, schooled a social media user who called non-smokers "losers" in a viral post. The post on X featured a picture of the user smoking while holding a cup of tea.

Hey smokers and losers (non smokers) wyd? pic.twitter.com/2HdWsy1JRc — desi theka (@sushihat3r)

The user account, @sushihat3r in the caption wrote, "Hey smokers and losers (non-smokers) what are you doing?"

Her post quickly gained popularity, garnering over a million views. However, it also sparked criticism on social media, with many users slamming her perspective in the comments.

Advertisement

A user commented, "When you are wired to pipes & fluids & have COPD, i challange you to write this exact same tweet. nothing personal. just don't promote tobacco as cool here."

Another user wrote, "Tag your parents and let them judge if you are a loser or not. Quit it before life quits on you."

Advertisement

"losers are the one who smokes btw, thanks," the third user wrote.