Updated March 15th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

World Consumer Rights Day 2024: History, Theme, And Significance

World Consumer Rights Day 2024 focuses on AI's impact, advocating for responsible development to protect consumers.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
World Consumer Rights Day 2024
World Consumer Rights Day 2024 | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Every year on March 15th, the world celebrates World Consumer Rights Day. This day serves as a critical reminder of the rights we hold as consumers and the importance of protecting ourselves from unfair practices.

A Look Back: A Day Rooted in Advocacy

The roots of World Consumer Rights Day trace back to 1962.  President John F. Kennedy's address to the U.S. Congress on consumer rights planted the seed for this global movement.  In 1983, Consumers International, a non-profit organization, took the initiative to officially establish World Consumer Rights Day. Since then, it has become a significant platform for raising awareness and demanding respect for consumer rights worldwide.

The Theme for 2024: Fair and Responsible AI

This year's theme, "Fair and Responsible AI for Consumers," highlights the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our lives.  Consumers International, the leading voice behind the Day, aims to spark discussions on the ethical implications of AI and ensure it's developed and deployed responsibly. 

This year's World Consumer Rights Day focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact on consumers. Powerful new AI tools are popping up everywhere, and it's important to make sure they're used fairly and safely.

The Day will explore concerns like AI spreading fake news, invading our privacy, or being biased. We want to ensure AI helps us, not harms us.

Empowering Consumers Through Action

World Consumer Rights Day holds immense significance for its role in empowering consumers and promoting fairness in the marketplace. The annual theme allows for timely discussions on emerging challenges, like AI, ensuring consumers are protected in the face of evolving technologies.

Published March 15th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

