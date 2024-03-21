×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

World Forestry Day 2024: Date, History And Significance Of This Day

World Forestry Day 2024 celebrates forests' vital role, urging innovation and action for their preservation and sustainability worldwide.

Reported by: Digital Desk
World Forestry Day 2024
World Forestry Day 2024: Celebrating The Importance Of Green Guardians | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On March 21st, every year, we unite globally to commemorate World Forestry Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the pivotal role forests play in sustaining life on Earth. From the air we breathe to the shelter we seek, forests are woven intricately into the fabric of our existence. As we approach this significant day in 2024, it becomes imperative to reflect on the importance of preserving and nurturing our forests amidst the challenges of industrialization and overexploitation.

History World Forestry Day 2024:

The inception of World Forestry Day traces back to 1971 when the General Assembly of the European Confederation of Agriculture proposed the idea of dedicating a day to honor forests. Subsequently, March 21st was chosen by the United Nations as World Forestry Day. The date holds symbolic significance, aligning with both the Vernal Equinox and Autumn Equinox in the northern and southern hemispheres, respectively.

Understanding the Significance:

Forests serve as the lungs of our planet, purifying the air we breathe by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen. Additionally, they stabilize soil, regulate water cycles, and provide a habitat for countless species, thereby contributing to the overall health of ecosystems. Moreover, forests offer a plethora of medicinal plants, offering remedies for various ailments. However, despite their undeniable importance, forests face unprecedented threats due to deforestation driven by human activities.

Theme for World Forestry Day 2024: Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World:

This year, World Forestry Day revolves around the theme of "Forests and Innovation: New Solutions for a Better World." Embracing innovation is crucial in addressing the challenges facing our forests today. It involves exploring novel approaches to conservation, sustainable management, and afforestation to ensure the long-term health and resilience of our forests.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#PakAttackedEverywhere

Explosions at Gwadar port

37 minutes ago
#RohingyaPolicyClear

Rohingyas, a threat?

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff

Baaghi 4 Confirmed

an hour ago
Some more big leaders of Congress in MP may join BJP ahead of polls Dy CM Devda

Dy CM Jagdish Devda

an hour ago
A Delhi man was found dead in his rented accomadation.

Delhi Landlord Held

an hour ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder Case

an hour ago
Rahul Gandhi

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

an hour ago
The 3rd Edition Of 'Station Commanders' Workshop (SCW 24/1) Concludes In Delhi

The 3rd edition of '

an hour ago
Kareena

Kareena On Crew

2 hours ago
cash Recovery

Rs72 lakh cash seized

2 hours ago
World Forestry Day 2024

World Forestry Day 2024

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra and Family

PeeCee with Family

2 hours ago
File Photo of Sadhguru

BREAKING: Sadhguru Underg

2 hours ago
The Supreme Court of India.

SC on Money Laundering

2 hours ago
Celebrating World Poetry Day 2024

World Poetry Day 2024

2 hours ago
Ideal Astrological Pairings That Promise Love And Understanding

Zodiac Love Pairs

2 hours ago
Five Animals That Can Only Be Spotted in Asia

Asian Animals

2 hours ago
Most Famous Paintings Created Through Chiaroscuro Technique

Chiaroscuro Paintings

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chhattisgarh: 13 Students Injured After School Roof Gets Ripped Off

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Crew Song Out, Kareena Kapoor Grooves In Remake Of Iconic 90s Track

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Gaurav Bhatia Roughed Up By Lawyers In Surajpur Court, SCBA Takes Note

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Volkswagen to partner with Mobileye

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma IGNORES captain Hardik Pandya-led MI team-bonding session

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo