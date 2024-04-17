Advertisement

On April 17th, the global community comes together to observe World Haemophilia Day 2024, a day dedicated to raising awareness about Haemophilia and other bleeding disorders. This year, the theme, "Equitable Access for All: Recognizing All Bleeding Disorders," underscores the importance of ensuring that every individual with inherited bleeding disorders has access to necessary care, regardless of their specific condition, gender, age, or geographical location.

Understanding Haemophilia: A Rare Blood Disorder

Haemophilia is a rare blood disorder characterised by the deficiency of clotting factors, which are essential for blood to clot properly. This deficiency can result in prolonged bleeding, both internally and externally, even from minor injuries. While there is currently no known cure for Haemophilia, advancements in treatment have significantly improved the quality of life for those affected.

History of World Haemophilia Day

World Haemophilia Day was first observed in 1989, initiated by the World Federation of Haemophilia (WFH). Since then, it has served as a platform to advocate for improved diagnosis, accessible care, and increased awareness about Haemophilia and other bleeding disorders. The day also honours volunteers who tirelessly support the Haemophilia community.

Promoting Awareness and Action

One of the key objectives of World Haemophilia Day is to urge local policymakers and governments to prioritise improving access to care for individuals with bleeding disorders. This includes advocating for universal access to diagnosis and treatment services, as well as raising awareness about the importance of early detection and intervention.

Celebrating Solidarity: Illuminating in Red

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity with those affected by Haemophilia, the WFH encourages individuals and organisations to illuminate buildings and landmarks in red on World Haemophilia Day. This visual representation serves as a powerful reminder of the global community's commitment to supporting individuals living with bleeding disorders.