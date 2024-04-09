×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

World Homeopathy Day 2024: Date, Significance And Theme On This Day

The day is celebrated every year in honour of German physician and chemist Dr. Samuel Hahnemann on his birth anniversary, which is April 10.

Reported by: Rishi Shukla
World Homeopathy Day 2024
World Homeopathy Day 2024 | Image:Facebook
  • 2 min read
Info: World Homoeopathy Day is celebrated every year on the 10th of April. The roots of homoeopathy go way back to the 5th century.

The day is celebrated every year in honour of German physician and chemist Dr. Samuel Hahnemann on his birth anniversary, which is April 10.

Homoeopathy is one of the most popular and widely used medicinal practices to cure various diseases. This medicinal practice is very popular in Germany and other parts of Europe.

History Of Homeopathy:

Homoeopathy's roots go back to the early 5th century, when Greek physicians wrote scriptures and formulas for medicines to cure diseases that persisted at that time.

Image: representative

In the 19th century, German Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, also known as the father of homoeopathy medicine, gave his theories and formulas that laid the foundation for modern-day homoeopathy.

World Homeopathy Day 2024 theme:

This year's theme for World Homeopathy Day is ‘Homeoparivar: One Health, One Family’.

World Homeopathy Day significance:

World Homoeopathy Day is celebrated every year on the anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the father of world homoeopathy. 

image: representative

World Homoeopathy Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about homoeopathy and its importance in modern-day society. This day is also celebrated to bring together medical professionals, enthusiasts, and supporters from across the world.

 

  

 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

