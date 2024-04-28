Advertisement

Since its inception in 2003 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the World Day for Safety and Health at Work has served as a global platform to advocate for safe and healthy work environments. Originally established to raise awareness about the importance of workplace safety, this annual event has evolved into a crucial campaign for promoting occupational health and safety worldwide.

Commemorating the International Commemoration Day of Dead and Injured Workers

April 28th not only marks the World Day for Safety and Health at Work but also commemorates the adoption of the Occupational Safety and Health Convention by the ILO in 1971. This dual observance underscores the ongoing commitment to preventing workplace accidents and diseases and honouring the memory of those who have suffered as a result.

Significance of World Day for Safety and Health at Work

The significance of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work extends beyond mere commemoration. It serves as a catalyst for action, prompting individuals and organisations to assess and improve workplace safety measures. By fostering awareness and reflection, this day encourages the implementation of policies and practices that prioritise the well-being of employees, thereby enhancing productivity and organisational resilience.

In June 2022, the International Labour Conference reaffirmed the importance of a safe and healthy working environment by incorporating it into the ILO’s framework of fundamental principles and rights at work. This recognition underscores the fundamental nature of workplace safety as a basic human right.

Advertisement

Theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2024

Each year, the ILO designates a specific theme to guide discussions and initiatives surrounding workplace safety and health. For 2024, the focus will be on "Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate." This theme highlights the intersection between environmental factors, such as climate change, and occupational health and safety, emphasising the need for adaptive strategies to mitigate emerging risks.

