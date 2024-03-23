World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Interesting Facts, History, Prevention, Facts That You Should Know | Image: ANI

World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Every year on 24th March we observe World Tuberculosis Day popularly known as ‘World TB Day’.

This day is recognized to Inform and Educate public about the major health, social as well as economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB), and most importantly it Aware and aims at taking fruitful steps to put an end to the increasing health issues surrounding the Global TB epidemic.

Image: ANI

Tuberculosis, which ranks high under one of the top most deadly disease, is largely recognized on 24th March. Before getting into the facts and detailing of Tuberculosis let us know What Tuberculosis is and how it gets spread ?

Tuberculosis a devastating disease that mainly effects the lungs. The germs that causes TB is a type of bacteria known as 'Bacterial Infection'. This causes inflammation to the lungs which hampers the health and the life becomes risky for a person.

Apart from these tuberculosis can be spread when there is huge gathering of crowds. People affected to HIV/AIDS and any other weakened immune system are more prone to tuberculosis.

World Tuberculosis Day 2024: Theme

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day, 24 March 2024, continues with the theme “Yes! We can end TB".

World TB Day is an opportunity to renew commitment, inspire and take action to end TB.

Following the United Nations High-level Meeting on TB in September 2023, WHO/Europe is encouraging:

Image: ANI

investment

the uptake of the latest WHO recommendations

adoption of innovations

involvement of civil society organizations. (According to WHO)

World TB Day 2024, theme highlights the continued efforts and awareness campaigns aimed at eradicating this deadly disease from the world.



World Tuberculosis (TB) Day: History

Dr. Robert Koch is the man behind the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a bacteria that causes tuberculosis, therefore, 24th March is dedicated to the discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis and commonly known as World Tuberculosis Day.

Image: ANI

According to WHO, a total of 1.3 million people died from TB in 2022 (including 167 000 people with HIV). Worldwide, TB is the second leading infectious killer after COVID-19 (above HIV and AIDS).

About a quarter of the global population is estimated to have been infected with TB bacteria. About 5–10% of people infected with TB will eventually get symptoms and develop TB disease.

Ending the TB epidemic by 2030 is among the health targets of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Symptoms of Tuberculosis

As we are aware with the fact that, TB bacteria grow in the lungs and can cause symptoms like:

- A bad cough that lasts 3 weeks or longer

- Pain in the chest

- Coughing up blood or sputum that is mucus from deep inside the lungs.

- Weakness or fatigue

- Weight loss

- No appetite

- Chills

- Fever

- Sweating at night, etc.

PREVENTION

Tuberculosis is preventable and curable disease. It is advised that Tuberculosis should be taken very seriously and not casually as avoiding timely medicine could be nothing but playing with the life.

Image: ANI

Following are some measures needed to be taken to prevent tuberculosis infection and spread as per World Health organization:

Seek medical attention if you have symptoms like prolonged cough, fever and unexplained weight loss

Get tested for TB infection if you are at increased risk, such as if you are in contact with people who have TB in your household or your workplace.

If you have TB, practice good hygiene when coughing, including avoiding contact with other people and wearing a mask.



Special measures like respirators and ventilation are important to reduce infection in healthcare and other institutions.



