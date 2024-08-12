Published 15:20 IST, August 12th 2024
Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations To Be Set Up For Realtime Data On Pollutants
The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna and various open drains flowing into it to access realtime data on pollutants entering the heavily polluted river.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
32 online monitoring stations to be set up for realtime data on pollutants | Image: PTI/ Representational
