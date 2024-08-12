sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections | Bihar Stampede | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • Info /
  • Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations To Be Set Up For Realtime Data On Pollutants

Published 15:20 IST, August 12th 2024

Yamuna Pollution: 32 Online Monitoring Stations To Be Set Up For Realtime Data On Pollutants

The Delhi government has initiated the process of setting up 32 online monitoring stations along the Yamuna and various open drains flowing into it to access realtime data on pollutants entering the heavily polluted river.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Yamuna pollutio
32 online monitoring stations to be set up for realtime data on pollutants | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

15:20 IST, August 12th 2024