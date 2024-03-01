English
Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Check History, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated?

Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated to spread the message of equality. This year’s theme is “To protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights.”

Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance And Reason
Zero Discrimination Day 2024: Significance And Reason | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Zero Discrimination Day is celebrated on 1st March every year to celebrate equality and peace all across the globe. It is to raise awareness about discrimination and its impact. 

Importance of Zero Discrimination Day:

The establishment of Zero Discrimination Day was done by UNAIDS 10 years ago from today to fasten the message of equality and remove discrimination from everywhere. In a latest press briefing the UNAIDS said, “equality and fairness for everyone regardless of gender, age, sexuality, ethnicity or HIV status”. 

As said by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the day of Zero Discrimination was started with the focus on HIV. It was announced to inform people and highlight the rights of people living with or affected by HIV. 

Statements By The UNAIDS:

WHO said, “In recent years it has expanded to focus on ending all forms of discrimination that impact on quality of life, health and well-being.”

Moreover the UNAIDS said, “On this Zero Discrimination Day (1 March), and across the whole month of March, events and activities will remind the world of this vital lesson and call to action: by protecting everyone’s health, we can protect everyone’s rights.”

“Through upholding rights for all, we will be able to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and to secure a safer, fairer, kinder, and happier world – for everyone," said Winnie Byanyima, Executive Director of UNAIDS.

Zero Discrimination Day Theme 2024:

The theme of Zero Discrimination Day 2024 is “To protect everyone's health, protect everyone's rights."

"1 March this year is the tenth anniversary of Zero Discrimination Day. Upholding everyone’s rights is the responsibility of us all. Everyone can play a part in ending discrimination. On 1 March, and across the whole month of March, events, activities and messages will remind the world of this vital lesson and call to action: to protect everyone’s health, protect everyone’s rights," UNAIDS said.

