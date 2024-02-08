Advertisement

The 1979 Susan B. Anthony dollars are a unique American coinage that depicted the first non-fictional woman in the history of US coinage, symbolizing progress. This coin, with a famous advocate for women's rights on the obverse, was created as a more cost-effective alternative to the Eisenhower dollar.

The US Mint issued these copper coins from 1979 to 1981 and in 1999. It was a way to compensate for the shortage of this type of coin, particularly in regions where gambling is one of the primary activities. Despite its unpopularity, the 1979 dollar coin value is often higher than its face value because of its uniqueness and limited mintage period.

Advertisement

1979 Susan B. Anthony dollar Value Chart Year MS 63 PR 65 1979 P ( far date with narrow rim ) $6.81 / 1979 P ( near date with wide rim ) $25 / 1979 D $6.81 / 1979 S $6.81 / 1979 S proof Type 1 with filled S / $5.84 1979 S proof Type 2 with clear S / $64

(Coin Value Checker)

History of the 1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar

The Susan B. Anthony dollars were minted for only four years (from 1979 to 1981 and in 1999), making this unpopular series one of the shortest in American coinage history. The intention was to create a small and practical dollar and the first coin featuring a real-life woman on the obverse.

Unfortunately, its size was inappropriate, causing confusion in everyday transactions. Even the unique eleven-side design and lovely silverish color couldn't help. It was a shame because Susan B. Anthony was a significant figure as a pioneer for women's rights.

Advertisement

Frank Gasparro's idea was to create the young goddess Liberty, but the White House demanded that the new dollar coin portray a genuine woman. The first bad reviews appeared even before the coin appeared in circulation.

Numismatists hated Suzan's too-realistic and rough portrait and the reduced reverse used for the Eisenhower dollar. No one seemed to want this coin, and it quickly disappeared from the historical scene.

Advertisement

1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar Value Guides

All three mints participated in the Anthony dollar production, but those from Philadelphia were the lowest quality. The total mintage was 761,490,919 coins, including regular pieces in four types and two varieties of proofs.

Advertisement

1979 P Susan B. Anthony dollar value

The 1979 Anthony dollar's mintage in the Philadelphia mint was 360,222,000 coins. You can recognize two issued types. Pieces with a narrow rim and far date are more affordable, and you can buy one for approximately $2 to $14.

Advertisement

However, best-preserved specimens are estimated at significantly higher sums. For instance, coins in MS 67 grade cost $400, while rare pieces ranked MS 68 can reach $1,500 at auctions.

Anthony dollars with a wide rim and near date are assessed at $15 to $50 (MS 63 to MS 66). On the other hand, excellently looking coins with MS 67 ranking can cost up to $930.

Advertisement

1979 D Susan B. Anthony dollar value

The Denver mint had a high mintage of 288,015,744 dollars in 1979, so you can expect that most modern coins are inexpensive. For instance, you should set aside only $2 to $50 for most specimens, except for those in MS 68 grade. Their estimated price is about $1,250.

Advertisement

1979 S Susan B. Anthony dollar value

The mint in San Francisco released 109,576,000 Anthony dollars with the S mint mark in 1979. These coins from regular strikes have an assessed price range from $2.50 to $165, with one exception. Those in pristine condition (MS 68 grade) have an estimated value of $3,500.

Advertisement

1979 S Susan B. Anthony dollar proof value

Besides regular coins, the San Francisco mint produced two types of proofs in 1979. You can recognize coins Type 1 with filled S and Type 2 with clear S in a total mintage of 3,677,175 pieces.

Advertisement

Since these coins are still modern, collectors always look for DCAM specimens. The 1979 S proof with filled S in PR 67 to PR 70 typically costs $6 to $40. Those with clear S are costlier, with an assessed price range from $32 to $110.

Here is a great tool Coin Value Lookup for you to find your 1979 dollar value, encompassing circulating coins, special commemoratives, precious metal bullion, vintage, and rare collector pieces with values depending on scarcity, condition, mintage, and precious metal content.

Advertisement

Features of the 1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar

The Anthony dollars are the first American coins with a real woman on the obverse. They were based on Frank Gasparro's design but were considered a costly flop and uninteresting for collectors at the time of minting. However, these coins have found their place on the list of collectibles over time.

Advertisement

Obverse

The 1979 dollars depict Susan B. Anthony's portrait facing right, surrounded by all other design elements. The word LIBERTY is on the top while 13 stars are arranged on the left and right side, including the added inscription - IN GOD WE TRUST.

Advertisement

The date is placed on the bottom, below the designer's initials, struck at the edge of Susan's left shoulder. Finally, the mint mark is above her right shoulder.

Reverse

The coin reverse is dedicated to the Apollo 11 Mission, showing an eagle flying above the Moon. The denomination (ONE DOLLAR) stretches along the bottom rim, while UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, 13 stars, and E·PLURIBUS·UNUM· surround the composition, including the small Earth in the background.

Other features

The 1979 dollars are eleven-sided copper coins with 133 reeds on the edge. They have a core of pure copper and a coat made of cupronickel. Each coin weighs 0.285 ounces, equaling 8.10 grams based on the metric scale. It is also 0.078 inches or 2 millimeters thick and has a diameter of 1.043 inches or 26.50 millimeters.

1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar Errors and Varieties

The small, eleven-sided Anthony dollars were intended to be more convenient for use than previous pieces, but they were quickly recognized as an expensive failure. Even collectors were not interested in them. However, a short-lasting mintage period and recognizable errors made them collectible over time.

Far date vs. near date variety

The 1979 P Anthony dollar major variety (far date) comes with a narrow rim on the coin obverse, resulting in wider spacing between the rim and date. On the other hand, coins with thicker rims have less spacing between the rim and date, making them the near date variety.

Cud error (blob mint mark, filled S)

Proofs minted in San Francisco in 1979 come in two types. Type 1 has the small and partially filled S mint mark (blob error), while the letter S is clear in coins Type 2.

Wrong planchet

This error is rare, and you can expect these coins to be expensive. It appears when the Anthony dollar is struck on the smaller planchet intended for another coin type, such as:

Sacagawea dollars

Advertisement

Roosevelt dimes

Lincoln pennies

Advertisement

Jefferson nickels

Washington quarters

Advertisement

Such coins are estimated at $10,000 to $20,000. There is one more option when this dollar is struck on an undesignated planchet. This so-called blank planchet error is worth at least $100.

Off-center

The 5% to 10% off-center error is common among 1979 Anthony dollars. However, such coins are rare enough to cost $150 to $500, while pieces with off-center over 20% are assessed at about $800.

Other errors

Clipped planchet - The 1979 Anthony dollar with a clipped one side is always collectible and costs about $25. However, pieces in the highest grades can be worth hundreds of dollars.

Multiple strikes - This error type occurs when the design is struck on a planchet numerous times after it gets stuck in a press. You can expect to get at least $500 for such a coin.

Advertisement

Broad strike - Anthony dollars struck after the collar had failed were of irregular shape and wider than regular coins. These error coins' value is $50 to $100 today.

1979 Susan B. Anthony Dollar Grading

Collectors often bought complete sets containing regular or proof coins, and most were graded in NGC. The crucial problem grading companies faced was a difference in quality between 1972 dollars issued in different mints and intended for circulation.

For instance, those from Philadelphia were of the lowest quality. Therefore, you should avoid weakly struck pieces and those made on significantly worn dies.

Advertisement

What makes a 1979 Susan B. Anthony dollar rare?

Besides being unique, thanks to the first genuine woman shown on the coin obverse, some dollars from the Philadelphia mint are rarer than others in the set. Those with a near date and wide rim are the most valuable because collectors consider them a minting error.

Advertisement

Which 1979 Susan B. Anthony dollars are particularly worth?

1979 S Genuine Anthony dollar sold at $15,000 (2021)

Advertisement

1979 P MS67+ Anthony dollar (wide rim) sold at $6,995 (2021)

1979 P MS67+ Anthony dollar (wide rim) sold at $6,463 (2016)

Advertisement

1979 P MS65 Anthony dollar sold at $3,819 (2014)

1979 S PR70 Anthony dollar (Type 2, DCAM) sold at $1,955 (2007)

Advertisement

1979 D MS68 Anthony dollar sold at $1,528 (2017)

1979 S PR70 Anthony dollar (Type 1, DCAM) sold at $719 (2001)

Advertisement

What is the most valuable Susan B. Anthony dollar?

The most valuable Susan B. Anthony dollar came from the San Francisco mint in 1981. This coin in MS 67+ grade reached $21,600 at an auction in 2022, which is impressive for a modern coinage. The 1999 P dollar in MS 64 rank won the second highest price in 2006, $16,100.