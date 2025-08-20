280+ Million Users and Counting: How Binance Is Powering a Billion People into Crypto

In just eight years, Binance has grown from a small exchange into the world’s largest cryptocurrency platform which now serves over 280 million users across 100+ countries. This staggering growth isn’t just a milestone for the company; it signals the accelerating adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide.

At the same time, Binance.com was named the #1 exchange by the CoinDesk Exchange Benchmark report. It was the only platform to break the 90-point threshold, notching a final score of 90.11 for spot trading and 90.8 for derivatives. This landed it the benchmark's highest possible AA grade, an elite status only five other exchanges managed to reach.

Binance CEO Richard Teng commented on the achievement, “I'm incredibly proud that Binance has been recognized as the top spot exchange in CoinDesk Data's April 2025 Exchange Benchmark. Rankings like these, grounded in thorough research, bring much-needed transparency and clarity to the digital assets space. This latest achievement reflects the countless efforts and resources our team at Binance has poured into ensuring our platform remains the most trusted, secure, and comprehensive to meet all crypto needs.”

With its expanding suite of products from beginner-friendly buying tools and institutional trading infrastructure to DeFi gateways and blockchain-based remittance solutions, Binance is positioning itself to onboard the next billion people into crypto. As adoption accelerates in emerging markets and mainstream financial institutions warm to digital assets, Binance’s role as both a market leader and a technology innovator is reshaping how the world thinks about money.

Binance Adoption & Rapid Growth

Since launching in 2017, their growth trajectory has been remarkable. Binance took five years to onboard the first 100 million users, and only two years to reach their next milestone of 200 million. At their current rate of 1 million users every week, Binance will reach 300 million users in less than a year.

Their exponential growth in the past two years aligns with broader market movements. Driven by growing demand for seamless crypto conversion platforms, the global fiat to crypto app market size is grew to $4.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2033.

Binance is positioning itself to be at the forefront of this transformation. Having obtained licenses in 21 jurisdictions, provided fiat-to-crypto payment channels in 20 new markets, and supported 430 tokens, Binance is now recalibrating itself for growth, with the largest amount of assets of any crypto exchange.

Scaling the User Experience

Accounting for 280+ million users, and aspiring to reach 1 billion, requires a solid infrastructure that can scale with demand. Binance has already achieved record numbers, processing over 4.44 million requests per second in 2024. At the same time, it processed $30 billion in daily trades through approximately 217 million daily transactions.

Binance's mobile-first approach has proven instrumental for reaching 156,000 registrations per day globally. Data suggest that over 45% of Binance users come from developing countries, where mobile usage is higher than desktop access. This aligns with platform usability, as 75% of users access Binance through mobile, resulting in over 100 million app downloads. This is why Binance recently refined their mobile UI to provide more personalization and flexibility.

Institutional & Market Impact

Binance's 280 million users create a network effect, attracting institutional investors through a stable and highly liquid ecosystem. As of June 2025, Binance accounts for 41% of global spot trading, peaking at $5 billion in daily trade volumes during peak events.

The institutional impact extends to market stability as consistent spot trading volumes hover in the $15.17 billion area, and $63.23 billion in daily futures trading volume. It demonstrates Binance's ability to create value for institutional players by enabling consistent liquidity through ongoing platform activity.

Binance's asset trading operations enable better services and stand out among institutional investors. Notably, Binance's futures products generated $3.5 billion in profits, while Binance Wealth, designed to support institutional onboarding, achieved remarkable growth of 114% in 2025.

Expanding Access & Financial Tools

Binance Pay's record 300 million transactions worth $230 billion exemplifies how crypto platforms can promote financial inclusion by also saving $1.75 billion in remittance fees.

Binance Pay registered $72.4 billion in transactions in 2024, as it strives to redefine blockchain's global role, positioning it as a gateway for mass adoption powered by real-world utility. By developing Binance Pay into a zero-fee solution that enables millions to seamlessly send payments across borders, it fosters financial inclusion, eliminating friction in regions like developing markets, where traditional systems have failed.

Binance Earn and similar yield-generating products, which saw $500 million in deposits, provide alternatives to traditional savings accounts, particularly valuable in regions experiencing currency devaluation. By facilitating $50 billion in earnings and savings, Binance is revolutionizing global access to financial tools, making them available to everyone.

The Road to 1 Billion Users

The path from 280 million to one billion users requires challenging traditional models and addressing adoption barriers in crypto. Continuing to provide on-ramps in underserved regions, retaining their 21 global licenses, and promoting mobile-first access remain crucial as access to non-technical users remains a priority.

Onboarding 1 billion users would represent 12% of the global population and enable new economic models to thrive. Binance has already proven capable of providing scalable products, as evidenced by its impressive year-over-year growth trajectory.