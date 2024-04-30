Advertisement

Are you interested in cracking the DU LLB entrance examination? Do you find it difficult to study at home and hence want the best guidance from experts? Then, you need to start looking for the best DU.LLB coaching centre in Delhi. At an experienced institute, you will get access to numerous facilities and resources. Furthermore, you will have to take numerous subject-wise, section-wise, or weekly tests. Hence, you can improve your performance and give your best on the day of the examination.

In this article, we have listed 5 such institutes which will be worth your time and money. We have discussed all the important details about each academy so that you can make an informed decision. Interested in learning more? Then, read on!

Rank 1 - Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Best DU LLB Coaching in Delhi)

About the Institute: Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the most excellent providers of DU.LLB Coaching in Delhi is also the Rank 1 DU LLB Coaching Institute located in Delhi and Gurgaon and has produced the highest number of selections in the last decade. Every 2nd student is an alumnus of this prestigious law institute. At this institute, students will get many course options to facilitate their entrance exam preparation. A team of the most experienced law professionals is employed at this institute to guide the students. These specialists will understand the unique needs of each student and try their best to provide a top-notch learning experience. Moreover, they use the most effective techniques to help students succeed in the DU.LLB examination. Hence, suppose a student is looking for a premium coaching institute that offers DU.LLB coaching at the most reasonable fees. Then, they must choose Knowledge Nation Law Centre.

Courses Offered: DU.LLB, CLAT, AILET, LSAT, LLM, Judiciary, etc.

Why Choose This Institute: This institute has the most experienced team of faculty members. Furthermore, it offers regular mock tests to the students, after which a thorough performance analysis is also conducted.

Previous Year Results: Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the best coaching centres in Delhi for those willing to prepare for the DU.LLB examination. This is evident in its commendable success rate of 87%.

Fees: The fees for studying at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre are approximately Rs. 1,00,000.

Batch Size: 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: Students at KNLC will also get access to the most well-researched study notes to support their preparation.

Teachers: There are many excellent teachers and mentors at this coaching institute, including Prof. Rahul Tayal, Prof. Abhishek Chauhan, Prof. Pallavi Kodan, Prof. Om Bikash, Prof. Om Narayan, Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj, Prof. Ashish Aggarwal, etc.

Additional Features: Students will get updates about current affairs regularly. Also, continuous support is provided to not just the students but the parents as well.

Hostel / Mess: Hostel facilities are available at the Delhi campus of KNLC. Mess facilities are also offered.

Ratings: The average rating of Knowledge Nation Law Centre is 4.8 out of 5.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM

Address: (Delhi) - 47/1 First Floor, Kalu Sarai, Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4, Hauz Khas, New Delhi, Delhi 110016

Address: (Gurgaon) – M 26 (First Floor), Sector 14, Gurugram Haryana 122001

Contact Numbers: +91 9999882858, +91 9999882757

Website: www.knowledgenation.co.in

Rank 2 - Delhi Institute of Law (Top DU LLB Institute in Delhi)

About the Institute: Delhi Institute of Law is a renowned coaching centre for DU.LLB preparation in Delhi. The institute believes in making it easier for students to prepare for this examination by introducing them to a systematic approach to studies. The coaching centre also provides notes that are meticulously designed by the best experts in the field. Hence, students will be able to study and revise properly. What sets Delhi Institute of Law apart as the best institute is the enthusiastic team of faculty members. They are eager to help the students identify their strengths and weaknesses. Moreover, they regularly provide excellent tips for improvement to each student.

Courses Offered: DU.LLB, Judiciary Hindi, Judiciary English, CLAT UG, CLAT PG, CUET LLB, CUET LLM PG, DJS, NET Law, All India Bar Exam

Why Choose This Institute: Delhi Institute of Law is known for using the best teaching methods to help students get focused training. Also, they offer the most reliable resources to the aspirants, including top-notch study material and numerous tests. Furthermore, practical learning opportunities are available at this institute.

Previous Year Results: Many toppers in previous years, like Ashish Kamboj, Kaushal Yadav, Ankit Naudiyal, Chunauti, etc.

Fees: The fee structure for coaching at the Delhi Institute of Law is Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 1,30,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The most comprehensive notes are provided at this DU.LLB coaching institute in Delhi.

Teachers: Every teacher at the Delhi Institute of Law has years of experience in training students to crack the DU.LLB entrance examination.

Additional Features: Students will also be provided with the most reliable short notes on all the topics for this examination. They will also get access to numerous practice tests for free.

Hostel / Mess: These facilities are not available at the Delhi Institute of Law.

Ratings: The institute has received 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google by ex-students.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM

Address: U-59, School Block Gate no 2 Metro Station, Main Mother Dairy Rd, Laxmi Nagar, Shakarpur, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

Contact Numbers: +91 92053 30408, +91 85277 59401

Website: www.delhiinstituteoflaw.in

Rank 3 - Juris Academy (Best LLB Coaching Institute in Delhi)

About the Institute: Being the best DU.LLB coaching centre, Juris Academy conducts numerous online and offline courses regularly. The institute also offers its students an online test series, boosting their confidence and improving their time management skills. Furthermore, the learning schedule at this institute is also very flexible. Hence, students will get the convenience of studying at their own pace. The best part about coaching at Juris Academy is that there is a highly qualified team of teachers at this institute. Added to this, the study material that students will receive here is very comprehensive. This is because each one of the notes is compiled by experienced individuals who have a thorough understanding of the law entrance examinations in India.

Courses Offered: DU.LLB, Judiciary Exams (Hindi and English), CLAT, LLM, APO, APP, ADA

Why Choose This Institute: Juris Academy has adopted the most effective online and offline coaching methodologies. Moreover, coaching is available in both English and Hindi at this institute. Regular tests are also conducted at this institute.

Previous Year Results: Over the years, numerous students have cracked the DU.LLB exam with flying colours with the help of this institute. Some of these include Avinash, Raveena, Sanjana, Neha, etc.

Fees: The expense for pursuing DU.LLB coaching at Juris Academy ranges between Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 1,90,000.

Batch Size: 35 to 50 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The institute lays more emphasis on practical learning, which ensures that students are prepared for a successful career in the field of law.

Teachers: The teachers at Juris Academy know what it takes to prepare for the DU.LLB entrance examination. These are experienced individuals dedicated to helping students become rank holders.

Additional Features: Students will also get access to video lectures that will help them self-study.

Hostel / Mess: Hostel and mess facilities are not provided to the DU.LLB aspirants at the Juris Academy.

Ratings: The students and their parents have given this institute a rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Google Reviews.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 10:30 AM to 5 PM

Address: Gate No 2, 29A, Mall Rd, near G.T.B. Nagar Metro Station, Kingsway Camp, GTB Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110009

Contact Numbers: +91 80109 05050

Website: https://www.jurisacademy.com/

Rank 4 - Pahuja Law Academy (LLB Coaching Institute in Delhi)

About the Institute: Pahuja Law Academy is one of the finest coaching institutes for DU.LLB coaching. At this institute, the students will get the most reliable and comprehensive study material, along with other excellent resources. The faculty members are dedicated individuals who will deliver each lecture thoroughly. Moreover, the students will get to be a part of interactive and detailed doubt sessions. These are conducted by the most experienced members. Also, a meticulous assessment of the progress of each student is performed. Hence, for students looking to get effective coaching for DU.LLB and other law entrance examinations, Pahuja Law Academy, is an excellent option in Delhi!

Courses Offered: DU.LLB, CUET PG, CLAT Entrance, Judiciary Services Coaching, LLB, CLAT LLM

Why Choose This Institute: At this coaching institute, the students will be able to become a part of small batches. Hence, they will get the personalized attention of the faculty members. Furthermore, the institute offers guidance for the interview sessions as well.

Previous Year Results: The Pahuja Law Academy has consistently produced many 1-digit rank holders over the past few years.

Fees: The fee structure for excellent DU.LLB coaching at this institute is between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 1,50,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 50 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The most exhaustive study notes are available for the students at the Pahuja Law Academy.

Teachers: The faculty team at this coaching institute comprises more than 13 experienced individuals who will provide the best learning journey to the students.

Additional Features: Pahuja Law Academy believes in providing interactive learning experiences to the students. Hence, they can gain more knowledge in a conducive environment.

Hostel / Mess: These facilities are unavailable at the Pahuja Law Academy.

Ratings: The ratings of this institute on Google are 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Sunday - 9 AM to 8 PM

Address: Virat Bhawan, 212, D-1, 2nd Floor, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110009

Contact Numbers: +91 98215 93226

Website: https://www.pahujalawacademy.com/

Rank 5 - Universal Institute of Legal Studies (Best DU LLB Coaching Classes in Delhi)

About the Institute: The Universal Institute of Legal Studies has been an excellent source of support and guidance for students willing to crack law entrance examinations in the country. With its years of experience, an excellent faculty team, the most reliable classroom notes, and regular mock tests, Universal Institute of Legal Studies has emerged as the best DU.LLB coaching institute in Delhi. Furthermore, the students get the most flexible learning opportunities at this institute. They can choose from online and offline coaching options at this academy. Additionally, the institute also provides GS test series, subject-wise mock exams, and many other valuable resources to the students.

Courses Offered: 5-YEAR LL.B. Entrance Coaching, 3-YEAR LL.B. Entrance Coaching, Judicial service examination, UILS Long-term Classroom Coaching for CLASS XII, UILS PULSAR - 5-year Law Entrance, UILS Postal Coaching, UILS Long-term Classroom Coaching for CLASS XI, Classroom TARGET - Regular Batch.

Why Choose This Institute: The institute offers premium coaching to the students. Apart from this, students will also receive the most valuable career guidance. Hence, they will be able to choose the best career path and prepare well to achieve their dreams.

Previous Year Results: Many toppers in the law entrance examinations, including Siddharth Bajpai, Aishwarya Gaur, Darshna Vyas, Rohit Dhalaria, Piyush Sharma, etc.

Fees: The fee structure for DU.LLB coaching at the Universal Institute of Legal Studies is approximately Rs. 30,000.

Batch Size: 30 to 35 Students (Small)

About Study Material: The study material offered to students at this institute is detailed and well-organized. This proves to be a valuable resource for the students.

Teachers: There are many seasoned experts in the faculty team of the Universal Institute of Legal Studies. These include Purnima Arora, Dr Manish Arora, Abhinav Arora, Nikhil Sharma, Saurabh, Aanchal, etc.

Additional Features: At this coaching centre, students will also receive updated information about all the law schools in the country. Furthermore, the most excellent mock tests are also conducted at this institute.

Hostel / Mess: Hostel and mess facilities are not provided by the Universal Institute of Legal Studies.

Ratings: The institute has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Google.

Hours of Operation: Monday to Saturday - 10 AM to 6 PM

Address: C-25/5, Ground Floor, Middle Circle, (Between Odeon & PVR Plaza), Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001

Contact Numbers: +91 89295 02211

Website: https://unilawinstitute.com/

Conclusion on 5 Best DU.LLB Coaching in Delhi

Those were the most essential details about the 5 best DU.LLB coaching in Delhi. From Knowledge Nation Law Centre to the Universal Institute of Legal Studies, you can expect the most thorough and effective learning at each of these institutes. So, why wait? Choose the best coaching institute and guarantee a better future for yourself.

Also Read – Best UPSC Institutes in Delhi, to know about different IAS Coaching institutes. All the best!