The Academic Bank of Credits - ABC ID is a unique 12-digit code assigned to each student in India. Introduced as part of the National Education Policy 2020, the ABC ID is revolutionizing higher education in India. Its core purpose is to empower students with unprecedented flexibility and control over their academic journey.

Further, eliminating the need to repeat coursework, allowing you to explore different programs or switch universities without losing valuable progress. The ABC ID enables you to pause and resume your studies as needed, ensuring your hard work is never wasted. Each completed course, assessment, and eligible co-curricular activity also helps you earn credits, meticulously tracked and stored within the ABC system.

Why does it matter?

The ABC ID revolutionizes higher education by eliminating the need to repeat coursework when switching programs or universities. This saves students significant time, resources, and effort, empowering them to fully customize their learning journey.

Benefits of the ABC ID

Unmatched Flexibility: The ABC system promotes seamless transfer of credits between recognized institutions. This allows you to explore new fields, combine programs, or switch majors without sacrificing your progress or losing hard-earned academic credits.

Adaptable Learning: With the ABC ID, you can pause and resume your studies as life demands. Credits are securely stored, ensuring you can always pick up where you left off.

Streamlined Applications: The ABC ID acts as a verified academic record. This eliminates time-consuming document submissions and expedites the application processes for further studies or employment.

Transparent Overview: Access a clear, comprehensive history of your academic achievements, grants, awards, and participation in extracurricular activities, all housed within the ABC system.

Focus on Skills: The ABC ID helps you showcase your talents and experiences beyond traditional grades. Documenting internships, projects, and workshop participation provides potential employers with a more nuanced view of your abilities.

Features of the ABC ID

Flexible by Design: The ABC system offers multiple entry and exit points throughout your education, accommodating changes in your goals or circumstances.

Learn Anytime, Anywhere: Access educational materials, courses, and resources regardless of your location or time constraints.

Personalized Pace: Benefit from the ABC system's flexibility, allowing you to study at a speed that aligns with your individual learning style and needs.

Transparent Education: The ABC system prioritizes clear communication of course details, credit requirements, and other essential information, empowering you to make informed decisions about your education.

DigiLocker Integration: The ABC ID seamlessly links with the DigiLocker platform for secure storage and convenient access to important academic documents.

How to create your own ABC ID?

Obtaining your very own ABC ID card is a straightforward process facilitated through various portals such as DigiLocker, UMANG, or the ABC Portal. By providing essential personal and academic details, students can generate their unique ABC ID card, granting them access to a world of educational opportunities. Below are the steps for those methods:

Applying through DigiLocker Portal

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website (https://digilocker.gov.in/) or download the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: If you are new to DigiLocker, click "Sign Up" and create an account using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Note: Existing users can simply "Sign In" using their credentials.

Step 3: Type "ABC ID" or "Academic Bank of Credits" in the search bar and click on “Join Now”

Step 4: Enter the following information: Name, date of birth, gender, Institution name, admission year, identity type (roll number, registration number, etc.), and identity value.

Step 5: Tick the consent box and click "Get Document." Your ABC ID will be created and linked to your DigiLocker account.

Applying through ABC Portal

Step 1: Access the official ABC website.

Step 2: Click on the "My Account" tab and select "Student" from the dropdown menu.

Account Setup:

Step 3: Click "Sign In" and use your DigiLocker details and OTP for access.

OR

Step 3: Choose "Sign Up" and create a Meri Pehchaan account, linked to your Aadhaar-verified mobile number.

Step 4: Complete your registration by selecting your university and follow the on-screen prompts. Provide the same personal and academic information as required for the DigiLocker method.

Step 5: Select the “Get document” option, your ABC ID will be generated.

Applying through UMANG Portal

Step 1: Go to the UMANG website or download the UMANG app.

Step 2: If you have an existing UMANG account, log in directly or if you are a new user should select "Sign Up" and follow the registration process.

Step 3: Find the "Academic Bank of Credits" section within the UMANG portal.

Step 4: Provide your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Submit your information. Once your ABC ID is generated, download it directly from the UMANG portal.

Important Tip: Regardless of your chosen method, ensure the information you provide is accurate and matches your official academic records.

How to Download Your ABC Card

Below are the steps you can follow to download your ABC ID card.

Step 1: Access your DigiLocker account through the website or the mobile app.

Step 2: Locate the "Issued Documents" section within your DigiLocker dashboard.

Step 3: Go toAcademic Bank of Credits and click on it.

Step 4: Click on the download icon, next to the ABC ID Card entry.

Step 5: Your ABC ID will typically download as a PDF document. Select where you want to save the file on your computer or device.

The ABC ID is a powerful tool that places students in the driver's seat of their academic journey. By obtaining your ABC ID, you unlock a world of flexible learning, streamlined applications, and the recognition your achievements deserve. As the ABC system continues to evolve, anticipate expanded potential through deeper integration with job markets and possible international recognition.