Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 8th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Afternoon Lottery Sambad Result 08.04.2022: Assam Lottery Results Today 5 Pm

Assam Lottery Sambad Results for 08.04.2022 are out. Watch Assam State Lottery Afternoon PDF with winning numbers list. The first prize is Rs. 15 lakhs.

Nehal Gautam
assam lottery
assam lottery | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Assam is famous for its tea plantations, rich wildlife and the production of silk. It is also famous for its lotteries. Lotteries are a great way for people to try their luck and win a huge amount of cash. With the lottery buzz increasing in the country, people must be aware of the fact that there are several illegal lotteries prevalent online and offline. There was a time when lotteries were completely banned in India. However, now the time has changed and the Supreme Court has permitted 13 states to conduct legal lotteries. The state of Assam is one such state in which drawing of a lottery is legal.

Assam State Lottery Results for April 8 | ‘Singam Green Lottery’ Results Announced at 5:00 PM; 1st Prize at ₹ 10 Lakhs

The Assam government handles the operating system. The 12 other states that conduct legal lotteries are Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Sikkim, Nagaland, and Mizoram. The Assam Lottery consists of three results that come out daily.

The Assam Future Lottery results are announced by 12 pm.

The Assam Singam Lottery results are announced by 5 PM.

The Assam Kuil Lottery results are announced by 8 pm.

The Assam lottery takes place at PWD-IB Complex, Tengapara, Kokrajhar, Assam 783370. The results for the 'Singam Green Lottery'  is announced at 5 PM on the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The first prize for the Singam Green Lottery is ₹ 10 lakhs. The lottery ticket costs ₹ 10. Various other prizes & categories are as follows:

ASSAM SINGAM GREEN LOTTERY RESULTS – 5 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 15 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 20,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 2,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 250 (ten people)    

ASSAM FUTURE LOTTERY – 12 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs (one person)

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000 (ten people)

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000 (ten people)

4th Prize – ₹ 500 (ten people)

5th Prize – ₹ 200 (ten people)

ASSAM KUIL LOTTERY – 8 PM

1st Prize – ₹ 10 Lakhs

2nd Prize – ₹ 10,000

3rd Prize – ₹ 1,000

4th Prize – ₹ 500

5th Prize – ₹ 200 

The Assam Lottery is organized and regulated by the state-recognized authority, 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The ‘Claim Forms’ can be derived from the official website http://assamlotteries.com/. The details must be filled in capital letters. The winner may also need to attach a valid photo ID with this form. The forms need to be submitted within 30 days of the declaration of the results.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2022 at 08:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

2 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

2 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

2 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

8 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

8 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

8 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

8 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

8 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

8 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

8 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

8 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

9 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

9 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

9 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis? Know How It Affects Your Knees Joints

    Lifestyle Health2 hours ago

  2. Raveena Tandon Unveils Mumbai Chowk Named After Late Father Ravi Tandon

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Chargesheet Filed Against Chandrababu Naidu in Fibernet Scam

    India News2 hours ago

  4. BJP, Eknath Shinde-Led Sena are Democratic Parties, Cong is Not: Deora

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Poacher Trailer Launch: Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Are At Their Stylish Best

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo