AI is a Big Opportunity, Not a Threat": Bharat Express CMD Upendrra Rai At Indore’s 17th Journalism Festiva

The 17th Bharat Patrakarita Mahotsav, organized by the State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh , began with excitement at Jall Auditorium in Indore. Held from April 12 to 14, this three-day event welcomed Bharat Express CMD and Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai as the chief guest.

In a simple and inspiring speech, Mr. Rai spoke about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and how it can shape our society, jobs, and future in positive ways.

AI: A Chance to Grow

CMD Upendrra Rai eased concerns about AI, saying, “Don’t be scared of AI—it’s a great opportunity!” He shared that while AI might replace 80 crore jobs, it will also create 95 crore new ones. “That means 15 crore more jobs overall,” he explained, encouraging everyone to see AI as a tool for progress.

Humans Are Special

He stressed that AI can’t match human creativity. To make his point, Mr. Rai shared the story of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. “Ramanujan amazed everyone with his quick answers to tough math problems,” he said. “That kind of human brilliance is something AI can’t copy.” He added, “People who bring fresh ideas—like writers or speakers—will always be needed. AI might try to copy them, but it can’t replace their heart.”

Mr. Rai also mentioned chess player Lee Sedol, who lost to AI because it studied his moves. “There’s no point competing with machines—they only do what we tell them,” he said.

India Needs More Science

CMD Upendrra Rai urged India to embrace scientific thinking. He compared America, which spread its influence through movies, to India, where ideas like “money doesn’t matter” have slowed progress. “In 1986, India and China had similar economies. Now, China’s economy is $20 trillion, while India’s is $4 trillion,” he said. He also noted that many young Indians avoid responsibilities, which needs to change.

The 5% Rule