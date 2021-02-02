'Amrita Edge DISHA – Creating Future Thinkers' Works As A Pathway To Success For Students

Education is the backbone of a strong and prosperous nation. For India, this is more important in our quest to becoming a global superpower. However, education in recent times has gone through a shift, with people staying home during the lockdown and online classes becoming a norm. The role of technology in aiding education has emerged to be the game changer and in a lot of ways a democratizer.

The growth of technology and digitization heralds a future where STEM domains will play a vital role in galvanizing careers. With rapid changes in the education industry, career guidance for students has become increasingly important. According to experts, even the job markets will undergo massive changes, with certain jobs running the risk of becoming obsolete in as soon as the next five years. Career guidance and discussions around the education system is an absolute necessity today. Taking into cognizance the plight of students, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has launched DISHA, a unique platform to guide school students to make apt career choices.

To explore the future of learning & what lies ahead for India's young minds, Amrita Edge, in association with Republic Media Network, launched DISHA - Creating Future Thinkers in a LIVE one-hour long Townhall. The show focuses on the lessons learnt from the pandemic, how India can be self-reliant with technology and the role of future engineers and teachers with a focus on community building through education powered by technology.

The LIVE townhall saw esteemed panelists and industry experts. Renowned educationist and career counsellor, Jitin Chawla, former director of NCERT, Prof. Hrushikesh Senapaty, Dr. Arunabh Singh, Director-Principal of Nehru World School in Ghaziabad, Dr. Rajesh Kannan, Director of Humanitarian Technology Labs, child psychiatrist, Dr. Harish Shetty and awardee of Global Teacher prize and an advocate for education in rural India, Prof. Ranjitsinh Disale, were part of the panel. The panelists gave deep insights and brought their unique perspective to the discussion, raising pertinent questions and offering plausible solutions.

"The campaign is meant to promote Amrita's mission of reaching out to the school community about how science & engineering careers will look in the future. Parents, students & teachers are in a dilemma about what will happen post the year 2021 & which is the best career to pursue currently. This is what we intend to address and solve through this campaign." says Dr. Rajesh Kannan, Director, Humanitarian Technology Labs.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s platform DISHA is accessible to all students who are looking for assistance to make the right career choice. To gain access to these valuable & informative career counselling sessions, students will have to register through the Amrita Mobile App. Students can also have a one-on-one chat with career counsellors to solve their doubts post the sessions. The sessions are carefully planned & provide students in-depth detail about topics like psychometric testing, changing face of careers, Indian Career Landscape and more that help students make good career choices.