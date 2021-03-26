Amrita University Is Enabling Students To Bridge The Gap & Create Meaningful Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the technological advancements in the Indian education sector. With Ed-tech all set to disrupt the future of education, the coming years guarantee to continue strongly on this innovation path. The EdTech industry offers the online student community an array of facilities like personalized learning, reduced tuition costs & experiential learning through Augmented Reality or Virtual Reality. Virtual classrooms and various online tools enable better interaction between teachers and students daily, with more users are getting accustomed to these platforms. With recent advances in emerging technologies, online learning has become a sophisticated, engaging, and well-accepted means of delivering quality education. Thus, giving students the mobility to attend courses from global universities in the comfort of their home.

Disha is a unique platform created by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Office of Admissions to guide students to make good career choices. In association with Republic Media Network, Amrita University presents DISHA- Creating Future Thinkers, a unique show dedicated to helping the student community cope better with the evolving education system. The show features a distinguished guest panel of academia & experts who share their insights on the future of education.

Today, almost every educational institution has opted for the online mode, with platforms like Zoom, Google Hangouts, Microsoft Teams, etc., being medium of virtual classrooms. This new education mode is undoubtedly the future of education as it enables student to learn from the comfort of their homes, enhances technical advancement and provides a creative alternative to the traditional education system. To know more catch, a special episode of Amrita University presents DISHA- Creating Future Thinkers, this weekend only on Republic TV.

