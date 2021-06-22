Anupama Sinha Explains The Importance Of Nurturing Cultural Diversity At School Level

Diversity in any country is a common scenario. Neither one can ignore nor remain untouched by this fact of diversity in any sphere of life in this global world. With MNCs continually setting base in India & professionals traveling across the globe for work, it almost seems inevitable for students to develop the values of accepting diverse cultures and being one with the world. Studies have confirmed that nurturing diversity in the classroom has a significant impact on student performance.

According to the Queen's University of Charlotte, research suggests that students achieve more and work harder in multicultural environments. Moreover, when lesson plans reflect the students and their diverse backgrounds, they develop a more profound knowledge of a subject as they study it from diversifying perspectives. This provides students with a broader understanding and opens their minds to deeper insights.

In our increasingly diverse and multicultural society, it's more important than ever for teachers to incorporate culturally responsive instruction in the classroom, whether teaching elementary school, middle school, or high school students. As India moves towards a new era of globalization, classroom diversity is a crucial life skill that children need to acquire at a school level. Anupama Singha, Principal of K.C. International School, Jammu, explains how diversity can be imparted at the grassroots.

"I personally feel that diversity gives children the ability to work with people from different backgrounds. Secondly, it helps students become more aware of several aspects that are needed in the future. Through diversity, children increase their thought processing, become more critical & develop problem-solving skills. Education plays a vital role in imparting diversity & helping students become empathetic & culturally aware." says Anupama Singha, Principal, K.C. International School, Jammu.

With the rise of globalization, it's essential to work with people from different cultures and social groups. If students are exposed to diversity and learn cultural awareness in the classroom, it sets them up to flourish in the workforce.

