Ashwin Ashok, Alumni Of Amrita University Speaks About ‘choosing Passion-driven Careers’

Choosing a career is the most significant decision of one's life. It is much more than just deciding what you will do to earn a living. Gone are the days when students selected traditional career paths that were tried and tested. Students today are experimental and passion-driven and in the long run, setting careers that one is passionate about is the key to having a satisfying and meaningful work life. The numerous advancements in science & technology have opened up new horizons & career paths for students today. With countless career options to choose from, career planning has become a critical process to help students evaluate & accomplish their career goals.

Now more than ever, it is essential to ensure that educational institutions provide students with necessary career planning tools that help them discover their capabilities and make good career choices. Several renowned academic institutions like Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offer students career guidance programs that help them evaluate, analyze & make good career choices. Ashwin Ashok, alumni of Amrita School of Engineering, speaks about the importance of passion-driven career goals.

" It is imperative that you choose something close to your interests & passion so that you'll enjoy the work you do & the career path that you take. I was always interested in solving mathematical problems & logical questions, that's gradually introduced me to the world of programming & computer science. That's where I decided to make this my career & joined Amrita School of Engineering." says Ashwin Ashok, Alumni, Amrita School of Engineering.

Ashwin further describes the innumerable opportunities he received at Amrita School of Engineering & the various programming contests that have helped him develop skills essential for his career. He also speaks about the immeasurable support & guidance that he received from the faculty and staff at Amrita School of Engineering & shares a few tips to help students make good career choices. Lastly, he urges students to give wings to their dreams by choosing career fields that they are passionate about.