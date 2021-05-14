‘Coding Is A Futuristic Job Skill,’ Says Amrita University Student Sneha Sridhar

It is said that the youth of any nation is a reservoir of energy that needs to be tapped & harnessed intelligently for the development of society. With its large population of youth & adolescents, India is known to be one of the nations with vast innovation potential, especially in science & technology. According to UNFPA projections, India will have one of the youngest populations in the world by 2030 and is said to experience a window of opportunity, a "youth growth" that will last till 2025. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated the advancement in science & technology, making it necessary to ensure that today's youth are future-ready. Coding is one of the most crucial skills of the future as it helps children improve their creativity and think out of the box. Experts believe that in the next 5-10 years, it would not matter which school children attend but how digitally literate children are, especially with 5G technology, which will be a paradigm shift and upend traditional education methods.

Coding incorporates logic, problem-solving, and creativity in an engaging way for children of all age -groups. Children also develop non-cognitive skills, which prove to be highly beneficial for young learners. It requires creativity and critical thinking, making students digitally literate. The NEP 2020, recently passed by the government, also emphasizes Coding as a mandatory subject for children from class 6 onwards. Several prestigious institutions like Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offer various courses in Coding. Sneha Sridhar, a student of Amrita School of Engineering, speaks about Coding for girls.

"Coding is the most important & valuable job skill of the future. The career prospects of a coder are ever-expanding, and as we continue to depend on technology, the scope and opportunities will continue to expand. Learning Coding is very easy, as there are tons of resources available online & many tutorials that teach Coding concepts. I feel fortunate to be a part of an institute that encourages competitive programming. In fact, I joined Amrita because of the competitive programming culture," says Sneha Sridhar, Amrita School of Engineering.

In a world that is constantly innovating & making strides in science & AI technology daily, it is essential to ensure that students today are equipped with future-ready skills & digitally literate. Encouraging students to learn Coding is one way of making sure that they are not left behind. Amrita University is doing its bit & creating self-reliant students who are future-ready.