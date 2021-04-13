Digital Platforms Create Inclusive Learning Ecosystem To Empower Students Amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a paradigm shift in the Indian education system. Since March 2020, almost all educational institutions have adapted to using innovative techniques & digital resources to maintain students' education continuity. Digital learning empowers students with web tools like message boards, forums, and online lectures. Through digital learning, students can engage in online classes anytime & anywhere.

To emphasize digitization & technological advancement in the education sector, the government recently introduced the New Education Policy 2020 (NEP). Through the NEP 2020, the government aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and create a digitally inclusive learning ecosystem for all students.

Amrita Edge presents DISHA - Creating Future Thinkers is a show that delves deep into India's changing education system. The episode navigates the future of education –are digital classrooms here to stay? If yes, how do we ensure 100% access to education for every student in India? The episode included a distinguished panel of guests who addressed several queries about the evolving education industry in India.

The first segment of the episode highlights the story of Eckovation and its attempts to provide quality education to rural India. Founded in 2015, Eckovation is an online platform that connects all educators & students to create an inclusive learning ecosystem. Eckovation has impacted over 1.5 million families in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Assam. By leveraging adaptive techniques and interactive videos, the platform help students understand complex concepts with ease. The app also uses artificial intelligence to analyze students' performance through quizzes and gives personalized suggestions to improve learning outcomes. It has all stakeholders, including teachers, students, and even the parents, to keep everyone updated about the child's progress in local languages.

" Just like quality education, which is unevenly spread across the nation, the use of technology in education is also very uneven in nature. On one side, we have students who are using AI-enabled personalized adaptive learning on mobile phones. On the other side, we students who lack basic infrastructure to use educational technologies like internet access or access to mobile phones. We are largely working with the government school system where only 30% - 35% of student have access to mobile internet, whereas the rest have no access." says Ritesh Singh, Founder & CEO, Eckovation. Ritesh Singh was awarded the PM's Innovation Award in 2018 for his initiative.

The second segment of the episode was an insightful discussion, where esteemed panelists shared their views and opinions on various aspects of digital learning and how user-centric technology can help reduce the digital divide between urban & rural India. The episode also emphasized the government's several steps to make digital infrastructure available to students across India. It also aimed at answering several other questions like building the trust factor in parents regarding digital learning, etc.

With rapid changes in the education sector, everything from the way we teach to the way we learn is changing. Digital learning in India is the only way towards achieving an Atmanirbhar Bharata. Adapting to technology and ensuring that it reaches every student is the way forward in this quest.