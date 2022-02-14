How Can Universities Bridge The Gap Between Academic Curricula And Industry Needs?

Engineering is an ever-evolving industry, and academic curriculums face the growing challenge of keeping up with the times and making sure their students develop the skills they’ll need during their careers. The current disconnect between academia and industry is resulting in only a fraction of engineering graduates finishing university with the skills and knowledge the industry requires. With engineering being the most popular field of study in the country, it is imperative for the issue to be addressed. Republic Media Network has partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering to bring you this episode of Shaping India’s Future, hosted by Amita Wadhwa. This week’s panel features Dr. Sriram Devanathan, Head of the Center for Excellence in Advanced Material & Green Technologies and Professor and Chairperson for the Department of Chemical Engineering & Material Sciences, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University; Mr. Ashwin Kumar, Alumni, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham University; Professor Geeta Bhatt, Academician and Director, Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, University of Delhi, and Former Member of the Academic Council; and Vikas Singh, Economist and TedX Speaker.

These special guests discuss the measures that need to be taken by universities to make sure that their curriculums prepare students for the evolving field. They highlight the importance of adaptability, interdisciplinary learning, practical skills, and balancing specialisation with holistic industry knowledge. Furthermore, student internships, research partnerships, and other collaborations between companies and universities are vital to the development of students as they give them unmatched experience of what awaits them in their careers.

Dr. Sriram Devanathan and Mr. Ashwin Kumar provide great examples from Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham University which highlight some key measures that institutions should take and students should look for to be industry ready. For example, Mr. Kumar describes how networking opportunities at the university led to him getting his first job in the industry.

Ultimately, universities need to provide students with opportunities to expand their experiences, make them great team players, understand the nuances of the industry, and develop a proactive attitude towards their learning. These factors and more are discussed in this episode, giving students and universities great insight on how to develop an employable workforce.

Image: Republic World