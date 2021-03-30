How Experiential Learning Helps Create Future-ready Students

A good education enables students to think and go beyond their horizons to solve existing problems and be future-ready. The pandemic has shown us how adapting to technology might be the only way to build an India ready for the future. Learning is a process through which knowledge and understanding are derived from and continuously modified by the learner's experiences. Learning involves the combined functioning of the total being, i.e., feeling, thinking, perceiving, and doing. Experiential learning is a way of education based on experience, where skills, knowledge, and perception are acquired outside of the traditional classrooms. As Albert Einstein rightly said, "Learning is experience; everything else is information." To foster experiential learning & enhance educational skills, the government recently introduced the New Education Policy 2020 or NEP 2020.

Amrita Edge presents DISHA - Creating Future Thinkers is a show that delves deeper into the theme of Experiential Learning & how it has been bridging the gap for students in India. To help the audience understand Experiential Learning, we were joined by an esteemed panel of academia & renowned names from the education industry. Each of the panelists shared valuable insight into the evolving education sector in India. The show also highlighted the impact of the New Education Policy 2020 and the crucial role in enhancing experiential learning & making students self-reliant.

The first segment of the episode focuses on the remarkable story of Anil Pradhan, a 24-year old civil engineering graduate who declined well-paying jobs to go back to his village in Odisha and set up an innovative school for children. Anil uses creative sessions focusing on experiential learning to pique the students' curiosity. There are sessions in which the children use e-waste and make something out of it. Anil also teaches them to build miniature robots like microcontrollers and microprocessors. In another inspiring session, students are made to dismantle appliances and put them together again to understand how they work. According to Anil, this kind of teaching in the classroom will empower students to think beyond four walls and prepare them to take on the world with more confidence.

"The Indian education system has been unchanged for the last 50 years, which has raised a series of problems like youth unemployment, unable to create future-ready students. These problems are caused because we're focused only on marks & grades rather than focusing on developing & enhancing hard skills & soft skills among students. We can only bring about skill development when we emphasize experiential learning. Through experiential learning, students have access to hands-on experience & knowledge, develop new skills, develop entrepreneurship, & become future-ready," says Anil Pradhan, Founder, Navonmesh Prasar Foundation

In the second segment of the episode, the panelists share their insights on the changing education system in India & how experiential learning is the key to building a future-ready India. The segment aims to provide answers to important questions like - How important is Experiential learning? How does NEP 2020 address the gap between education & skills? How can experiential learning be taken across India? And many more questions that examine the advancing Indian education sector. It also highlights the current challenges the teaching community faces & the significant role of NEP 2020 in overcoming these challenges.

As the world adapts to the changing times, it is essential to equip students with multiple skills & help them enhance these skills by encouraging curiosity & innovative thinking. Experiential learning does just that by encouraging curiosity & creative thinking; experiential learning allows students to explore horizons & derive their solutions, making them self-reliant individuals. The pandemic has caused a paradigm shift in the education sector, driving people towards new, unconventional learning methods that focus on innovating, unlearning & learning new concepts.