How NEP 2020 Backed By Vocational Training Broadens Students' Career Spectrum

Education is the key to achieving full human potential, developing an equitable and just society, and promoting national development. Granting unlimited access to quality education is the solution to India's continued growth and leadership globally in economic growth, social justice and equality, scientific advancement, national integration, and cultural preservation. With several scientific and technological advances, such as the rise of big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, many unskilled jobs worldwide are gradually taken over by machines. At the same time, the need for a skilled workforce, especially involving mathematics, computer science, and data science, in combination with multidisciplinary skills across the sciences, social sciences, and humanities, is increasing in greater demand. With climate change, rising levels of pollution, and depleting natural resources, there is a paradigm shift in how we meet the world's need for energy, water, food, and sanitation. Thus, resulting in the demand for new highly skilled labour, especially in biology, chemistry, physics, agriculture, climate science, and social science.

The rift between the current state of learning and what is required needs to be bridged by undertaking major reforms that bring high-quality education, equality, and integrity into the system. The National Education Policy 2020 is the much-awaited reform in the Indian education system that aims to promote an inclusive & holistic approach to education. It proposes to revise and revamp all the education system features, including the regulation and governance, to create a new system aligned with the ambitious goals of 21st-century education. NEP 2020 gives significant emphasis to the development of an individual's creative potential. It focuses on the principle that education must develop cognitive capacities such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and social, ethical, and emotional abilities and dispositions. With new policies raises the question of how to set career goals to make optimal use of and benefit from them. Yazvvin Pesuna, Executive Head, Academics & Co-curriculum, Rustomji International, shares her expertise on the subject.

"When we talk about NEP 2020, we talk about internships, more seminars, workshops, etc. I think this will broaden the spectrum of our students concerning their careers because now they are limited to the choices of careers they have. So, NEP 2020 & vocational training will bridge the gap between work and education. Once a student knows that a particular profession or subject is exciting, vocational training will help students explore a lot." says Yazvvin Pesuna, Executive Head, Academics & Co-curriculum, Rustomji International.

The NEP 2020 promotes a participatory, experential learning approach to education and is a progressive shift to a more scientific approach in education.The new educational structure caters to the child's cognitive development and provides them with social and physical awareness. The NEP 2020 can make India one of the world's leading countries, help children and youth achieve their potential, and eventually contribute to building an Atmanirbhar India.