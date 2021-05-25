Nitya Harshitha Emphasises The Need To Make Higher Education Accessible During Pandemic

The pandemic has proved to be a catalyst for educational institutions to grow & opt for platforms & techniques, which have not been used before. The education sector in India has survived this crisis by shifting to online learning. The COVID-19 pandemic has indeed accelerated the adoption of digital technologies to deliver education. Several educational institutions moved toward blended learning and encouraged teachers and students to acquire technology-savvy skills. Soft technology, online webinars, virtual classrooms, teleconferencing, digital exams, and assessments have become the new normal. With the whole education experience shifting to online modes, the teacher-student relationship has gone through a sea change. Students, especially those pursuing higher education, need guidance now more than ever to help them cope with this change.

Several renowned educational institutions like Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham offer students guidance & support to help them get accustomed to e-learning. Nitya Harshitha, a student at Amrita School of Engineering, speaks about how the transition from school to higher education can be made accessible in these uncertain times. She also highlights the role played by teachers & mentors to help students make the right choices even as everything has shifted to online learning.

"The Lockdown has been mentally devasting to students of all levels. But what I think is those who have passed their high school recently after the pandemic has begun would have been affected more. One of the essential factors which students should consider while going for higher education would be to choose the precise subject & ensure that the college, they are applying to is well-versed with that department." says Nitya Harshitha, Student, Amrita School of Engineering

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has presented an opportunity to rethink the deep-rooted classroom mode of education and emphasize the significance of online learning. New-age technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and Virtual Reality can prove vital to bridge crucial gaps in the current education model. The pandemic has also been a significant leveller as it enables various stakeholders to collaborate and evaluate the rifts and shortcomings in the conventional education model.