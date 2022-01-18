Shaping India’s Future Discusses Ways In Which Engineering Is Evolving

Engineering is becoming an increasingly popular field of study due to its versatility and the evident role it plays in our development moving forward. The world is becoming more innovative and reliant on technology and India, in particular, is investing heavily on infrastructure. These trends along with others revolve around the field of engineering, illustrating its relevance and applicability. Republic Media Network has partnered with Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering to present to you Shaping India’s Future. This campaign takes an in-depth look at the role of technology in India, explores challenges and opportunities presented to future engineers and teachers, and discusses possibilities for community-building through education powered by technology. On this episode, we discuss the future role of engineering in India with four guest speakers, Dr. Balakrishnan Shankar, Dean, School of Engineering Amritapuri, Mr. Thejas Menon, Alumni, Amirta Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Manager Production Engineering, Tesla, Mr. Srijan Pal Singh, CEO, Kalam Center and Mr. Ashutosh Sharma, Institute Chair Professor, IIT Kanpur.

With India being the world’s fastest growing economy, this episode of Shaping India’s Future looks at the rise in demand for engineering and the value it brings as a problem-solving discipline. India currently has the highest number of graduating engineers, so the guests discuss challenges faced when choosing a field of specialization and an institution to study at, as well as factors to consider when making these decisions. Additionally, the future of the field is discussed, with cross-specialization and practical skills becoming increasingly important. They discuss measures taken by institutions such as Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham to create courses which are more application-based and allow for more room for cross-specialization, as well as the increased emphasis being placed on sustainable engineering and AI, both of which are key to our nation’s future.

“Any department of engineering that you go into at Amrita you will learn some amount of AI and machine learning and their applications. You will have the freedom to take electives across disciplines. Especially now, we have started a new School of Sustainability and all students can take courses there to look at sustainable solutions for the future.” - Dr. Balakrishnan Shankar, Dean, School of Engineering Amritapuri.

With India investing so much to create and nurture an environment where engineers can prosper within the country, this episode illustrates ways in which engineering provides for an exciting and impactful future.