Apollo Future Of Health Conclave – Conversing About The Today And Tomorrow Of Health

Apollo Hospitals and Republic Media Network have come together for the biggest media initiative on healthcare. Health is wealth, and many Indian philosophers put great emphasis on personal health. The conclave is a platform where the leading minds in the media and healthcare sector put forward and discuss their thoughts about the future of healthcare.

India, despite being one of the fastest-growing nations in the world, is lagging in the sector of healthcare. India has been the birthplace of crucial inventions in the medical sector, like surgery, Ayurveda and many more. Today, China spends 5 times more than India per capita for maintaining better health.

Although, very recently, India has managed to make significant changes in healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat scheme by the government of India is one of a kind healthcare schemes that aims to provide free health coverage to the 40% poor and vulnerable population at the secondary and tertiary level in the country.

The Apollo Future of Health conclave acts as a platform for deliberating upon the health of Indians and if there is still enough time to make India fit. The sectors of media and medicine work together in creating maximum awareness about the need for proper healthcare.

“At a time when this focus on affordable healthcare in India is targeting to become the medical technology hub of the world, creating medical awareness in the common population was one of the critical targets of this (Apollo Hospitals and Republic Media Network) partnership.” - Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.

Shows like Future of Health, that focused on the developments in the medical industry and Doctors of India, celebrating the heroes in the medical profession, has reached 10,78,000 homes. The stories have touched 1.09 million people across OTT platforms. On the digital front, Apollo has managed to connect to over 78 lakhs people.

“We have created one of the biggest media initiatives on healthcare to catalyze progressive change in India.” - Arnab Goswami, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network.

“Why is communication of healthcare important? It’s because the entire paradigm of healthcare is shifting. Healthcare which was hither thought to be the doctor’s responsibility is now not just the doctor’s responsibility, hospitals have a role to play, medical systems and governments have a role to play. Communities, media and individuals are the ones’ taking primary responsibility for their healthcare. And in this real, this individual needs to be educated and knowledgeable about health.” - Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group and President, FICCI

There has been a breakout of non-communicable diseases, lifestyle diseases and there is a considerable lack of awareness and effort in making India healthy and fit. The panel talking about the importance of good health consisted of Dr. Vinod Kumar Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog; Dr. Kavita Narayan, FACHE, Technical Adviser, HRH, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Dr. Anjali Mukherjee, Founder-Director, Health Total and Dr. Marjolein Jacobs, Senior Strategic Information Adviser, UNAIDS

