Auto Expo 2020 | The Motor Extravaganza

Automotion

Auto Expo 2020 is the 15th edition of Asia's biggest extravaganza. Here's a sneak-peek at the unveiling of the dream cars at the Expo

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The 15th edition of the Auto Expo 2020 kickstarted on Tuesday in New Delhi. It has been a hotspot for car-enthusiasts from across the country. Starting in 1986, the Auto Expo has always served as a platform for exhibiting innovation in the automotive sector. The theme for the 2020 Auto Expo was the industry’s shifting focus towards safer and cleaner mobility for the future.  

Many brands launched concept vehicles. A multitude of leading brands like Maruti, Volkswagen, Tata Motors, Mahindra, MG Motors, and Renault flaunted exceptional cars. The companies maintained a sharp focus on features like sustainability and safety while keeping in mind – the excellence in style. Most brands are ready to redefine the auto market with more e-vehicles.  

Stay tuned for more updates on the biggest auto extravaganza. 

Published:
