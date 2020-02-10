Hyundai At Auto Expo 2020: Re-envisioning The Future

The biggest auto extravaganza, Auto Expo 2020 witnessed some of the much-awaited launches and unveilings from big brands across the world. Keeping in mind the theme of this year, that is to ‘explore the world of mobility’, Hyundai launched cars that are going to change the definitions of the automobile industry in India.

The South-Korean brand, Hyundai is a brand known for re-envisioning the future of mobility, has launched new generation cars like Tucson, i40 Fastback N, RM19, Aura, Nexo and many more at the Auto Expo 2020. The new generation Tucson comes with enhanced fuel technology. Cars like these will ensure further dominance of Hyundai in the Indian space for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Watch to know more about Hyundai at Auto Expo 2020.