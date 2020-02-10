The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Hyundai At Auto Expo 2020: Re-envisioning The Future

Automotion

Catch the launch and unveiling of Hyundai cars at the Auto Expo 2020 here:

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The biggest auto extravaganza, Auto Expo 2020 witnessed some of the much-awaited launches and unveilings from big brands across the world. Keeping in mind the theme of this year, that is to ‘explore the world of mobility’, Hyundai launched cars that are going to change the definitions of the automobile industry in India.  

The South-Korean brand, Hyundai is a brand known for re-envisioning the future of mobility, has launched new generation cars like Tucson, i40 Fastback N, RM19, Aura, Nexo and many more at the Auto Expo 2020. The new generation Tucson comes with enhanced fuel technology. Cars like these will ensure further dominance of Hyundai in the Indian space for Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).  

Watch to know more about Hyundai at Auto Expo 2020.  

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
CONG TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE AGITATION
DELHI: KAPIL MISHRA ON KEJRIWAL
OSCARS 2020 WORST DRESSED CELEBS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK