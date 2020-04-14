Motoring Milestones - Tracing The Origins Of MG Motors

In a special edition of Automotion, Adil Jal Darukhanawala talks to Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, Adam Sloman, General Manager, MG Car Club and Madan Mohan, Chairman and Managing Trustee, 21 Gun Salute Heritage and Cultural Trust about the history and heritage of the century-old Morris Garages.

Morris Garages is a British automotive marque founded in the 1920s by Cecil Kimber. The marque was popularized by M.G. Car Company Limited, which was a British sports car manufacturer. The 96-year-old startup is still relevant when it comes to manufacturing cars that are promoting new and innovative transformations in the motor industry. The culture of MG Motors has been bound by diversity.

“The journey of MG Motors has been quite incredible. There is no other brand in the world that has shown such strength and durability. If you look at MG’s history, right through the 192, it went through the world wars, when the factories were engaged in supporting the war affair. It survived through many owners. But today, it stands as the biggest automotive manufacturer in the world.” - Adam Sloman, General Manager, MG Car Club

According to the President and MD of MG Motors India, Rajeev Chaba, there are almost 300-400 owners of MG cars in India. The company focuses on understanding the DNA of demands and interpreting that in accordance with the recent trends. The pillars of MG Motors, that are innovation, diversity, community, and experience, still remain as strong as the history of the manufacturer. These pillars are integrated into all operations led by the company across the world.

“For the last 17-18 years, I have owned these vintage MG beauties. The first MG car I bought from the Maharaja of Bhavnagar in 2002. Now, I have 7 beautiful MG cars. I was the first proud owner of the MG car launched in India, which is the Hector.” - Madan Mohan, the first few owner of MG cars in India.

MG Motors is a name that cannot be taken only as a pioneer in vintage cars but also a company that has been a frontrunner in automotive innovations globally. The company constantly strives to maintain its world-class persona and add to it, the charms of the local market to make each one of its cars stand apart.

Watch the episode to know more about the marvelous journey of MG motors.