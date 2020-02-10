The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Skoda At Auto Expo 2020 | Planning India 2.0

Automotion

Catch more updates about Skoda India at the Auto Expo 2020 right here:

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amongst the many brands present at the Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Auto Pvt. Ltd., unveiled the teaser for its premium Sedan, Vision In. The brand has been present in India since November 2001. The Czech Republic based brand already has four models that are available in India. The four models are Skoda Super, Skoda Octavia, Skoda Rapid and Skoda Kodiaq.  

Skoda Auto plans to set up a larger consumer base in the country. Keeping in mind, the wishes and feedbacks from consumers, the brand is launching a project under the name, India 2.0. The first car of this project is the premium ‘Vision In’ cars that are set to launch next year. The ‘Vision In’ is the first vehicle based on the MQB-A0-IN version.  

Watch to know more about Skoda at Auto Expo 2020 

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
CONG TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE AGITATION
DELHI: KAPIL MISHRA ON KEJRIWAL
OSCARS 2020 WORST DRESSED CELEBS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK