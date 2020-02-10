Skoda At Auto Expo 2020 | Planning India 2.0

Amongst the many brands present at the Auto Expo 2020, the Skoda Auto Pvt. Ltd., unveiled the teaser for its premium Sedan, Vision In. The brand has been present in India since November 2001. The Czech Republic based brand already has four models that are available in India. The four models are Skoda Super, Skoda Octavia, Skoda Rapid and Skoda Kodiaq.

Skoda Auto plans to set up a larger consumer base in the country. Keeping in mind, the wishes and feedbacks from consumers, the brand is launching a project under the name, India 2.0. The first car of this project is the premium ‘Vision In’ cars that are set to launch next year. The ‘Vision In’ is the first vehicle based on the MQB-A0-IN version.

