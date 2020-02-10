The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Skoda At Auto Expo 2020: Setting Up Base In India

Automotion

Catch the latest updates on the launch and unveiling of Skoda's premium cars at the Auto Expo 2020 here:

Written By Debolina Datta | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Auto Expo 2020 witnessed the presence of multiple brands from across the world. Skoda, a subsidiary of the automobile brand, Volkswagen has been setting up the stage for the launch of premium cars in India. The brand has been present in the country for the past two decades but now expects to grow in terms of consumer penetration.  

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd., at the Auto Expo 2020,  

“This car (‘Vision In’) is really vital for us. This car competes in a much bigger segment than what we have been a part of.”  

Zac also mentioned that the brand wishes to manufacture almost a hundred thousand cars in the next couple of years. The ‘Vision In’ is set to launch in India, in the year 2021 and is expected to be a big hit in the segment of premium Sedans.  

Catch this space for more updates on Skoda at the Auto Expo 2020 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI APPEALS STEADY AGITATION
SC UPHOLDS RIGHT TO PRAY VERDICT
CONG TO LAUNCH NATIONWIDE AGITATION
DELHI: KAPIL MISHRA ON KEJRIWAL
OSCARS 2020 WORST DRESSED CELEBS
RIJIJU'S STATEMENT ON PAK