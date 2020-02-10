Skoda At Auto Expo 2020: Setting Up Base In India

The Auto Expo 2020 witnessed the presence of multiple brands from across the world. Skoda, a subsidiary of the automobile brand, Volkswagen has been setting up the stage for the launch of premium cars in India. The brand has been present in the country for the past two decades but now expects to grow in terms of consumer penetration.

Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd., at the Auto Expo 2020,

“This car (‘Vision In’) is really vital for us. This car competes in a much bigger segment than what we have been a part of.”

Zac also mentioned that the brand wishes to manufacture almost a hundred thousand cars in the next couple of years. The ‘Vision In’ is set to launch in India, in the year 2021 and is expected to be a big hit in the segment of premium Sedans.

Catch this space for more updates on Skoda at the Auto Expo 2020