Tata Motors Launches New Premium Flagship SUV, The Iconic 'Safari'

Tata Motors, India's renowned automotive brand, recently launched its new premium flagship SUV – the all-new Safari. The captivating design, unmatched versatility, elegant and spacious interiors, and robust performance of the Safari cater well to the modern, multifaceted lifestyle of the new-age SUV customers and their desire for the ideal blend of prestige and sophistication along with eloquence and thrill.

Tata Motors also showcased the 'Adventure' persona of the Tata Safari with a distinctive rugged look, offering more options for customers to select their ideal SUV. The new Tata Safari's Adventure persona is also available in a Tropical Mist colour, inspired by the rich and diverse flora & fauna present across our country's vibrant landscapes. With a powerful 2.0 litre turbocharged Kyrotech engine and a 2741 wheelbase, the Tata Safari comes with a signature Oyster White interior and an Ashwood finish dashboard. It has also the most comprehensive and best-in-segment panoramic sunroof, along with 6 & 7-seater options & an 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system.

Like all Tata Motors products, the Safari consists of several safety features such as the all-disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, and an advanced ESP with 14 functionalities. Coupled with the Boss Mode for enhanced ride comfort, the new Tata Safari gives customers a living-room-style ride experience. The vehicle is also available in Daytona Grey, Tropical Mist, Orcus White, and the signature Royal Blue variants.

Tata Safari in the new avatar carries forth the brand's rich legacy by combining Tata Motors' Impact 2.0 design language with the certified ability of OMEGARC. The architecture is derived from the renowned D8 platform of the Land Rover - Tata Motor's gold standard SUV worldwide. The newly introduced 'Adventure' persona comes with R18 black tinted charcoal grey machined alloys with an all-piano black finish in its grille and a Safari mascot placed on the bonnet.

SUVs are the fastest-growing passenger vehicle segment in the country. The new Tata Safari speeds up the momentum gained by the company's consistently growing SUV sales, which resulted in a growth of 20% YTD. Despite the challenges faced in 2020, Tata Motors exhibited a stellar performance in the passenger vehicles market by clocking in over 23,000-unit sales every month successively from October 2020.