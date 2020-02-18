Volkswagen At Auto Expo 2020: Project India 2.0

Volkswagen India launched some of its new generation cars at the 15th edition of Auto Expo 2020. The range of SUVs included the Taigun, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace. The Taigun is the company’s new compact SUV that falls under Volkswagen India 2.0 project. Volkswagen also became the talk of the town with its range of electric cars.

For the Volkswagen brand, the future lies in SUVs and to cater to the audience, the brand plans to launch 4 new SUVs in the next 4 years. The new version of the Tiguan Allspace is launched with the adventure lovers in mind. The bookings for Taigun and Tiguan Allspace have already started in India.

Watch to know more about Volkswagen at Auto Expo 2020