BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Reinforces Crypto-First Identity

BC.GAME, one of the world’s leading Web3 gaming platforms, has rolled out a bold new logo and slogan—“Stay Untamed”—as part of a broader push to redefine entertainment in the crypto era.

Logo Refresh Anchors Visual Shift

The redesigned logo merges a lowercase “b” and “c”, reflecting both the brand name and its blockchain roots. A deeper signature green strengthens its presence across decentralized environments—from DEX dashboards to NFT marketplaces.

“Stay Untamed” Captures the Brand’s Spirit

The new slogan affirms BC.GAME’s identity: unfiltered, community-first, and built for open economies.

“We’re not trying to be traditional. We’re building the future of gaming—with our users, not for them,” said Jack, CEO of BC.GAME.

$BC Token Unlocks Real Utility

Launched in 2024, $BC powers BC.GAME’s rewards and progression systems. It’s used for:

Daily task incentives

VIP level upgrades

Exclusive game access & event entry

Item redemptions

$BC is also listed on decentralized exchanges, giving it liquidity and real market value. To date, BC.GAME has distributed hundreds of millions of tokens through targeted airdrops to loyal users and top contributors.

Crypto Tech Powers Every Feature

From instant Lightning payments to Provably Fair gaming, BC.GAME is fully built on crypto rails. Every result is verifiable, every transaction transparent—giving users control and trust at every step.

8,000+ Games, Built for the Crypto Audience

BC.GAME supports 8,000+ slots, real-time crypto sports betting, and exclusive in-house titles like BC Crash and Limbo. Sports fans can wager on football, UFC, basketball, and esports—all with live odds and instant settlement.

The platform also features on-chain poker, token-powered trading games, and multi-chain wallet support for fast, borderless gameplay.

Co-Created With the Community

From product updates to tournament formats, BC.GAME is built with its players at the core. Every feature release is shaped by real-time user feedback, not top-down decisions.

“This isn’t a casino with crypto added on. It’s a crypto-native world—and we’re building it together,” said Jack.

About BC.GAME