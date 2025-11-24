Bengaluru to Host Healthy Hubba, A Festival Focused On Childhood Health And Obesity Prevention

Bengaluru, India, November 10, 2025: Healthy Hubba, India’s first Children’s Health Festival & Childhood Obesity Conference, will be held on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The event is co-presented by Solutionec and Hlty Beings, with support from Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City (District 3192) and quiz partner Quizarre. It is designed as a space where families, teachers, health professionals and community groups can learn practical approaches to supporting healthier habits among children.

Addressing an Urgent Health Trend

Childhood obesity has been rising in cities across India, influenced by changes in food environments, increasingly sedentary routines, reduced sleep, and heavier screen use. Families often receive conflicting advice and are left to make choices without clear guidance. Healthy Hubba aims to bridge that gap by presenting health information through engaging, easy-to-understand activities.

“Children learn best when they are involved directly,” said Suraj Prasad, Founder of Hlty Beings. “When healthy habits become routine and enjoyable, they last. The festival is structured to help parents and children practice those habits together, not just listen to advice.”

What the Festival Will Offer

The program features interactive stations, workshops, and discussions, allowing families to move between activities at their own pace. Key components include:

Movement and Play Arenas , where children participate in sport and music-based activities that highlight how physical play supports fitness and attention.

Food Label and Ingredient Workshops , guiding families on how to evaluate packaged foods and choose alternatives that are accessible and familiar.

Sleep and Screen-Time Routines , offering practical suggestions for reducing stress and improving rest.

Panel Conversations involving doctors, educators, parents and students, discussing how to support healthy habits both at home and in school.

A Kid-Led Forum , giving children a platform to describe the challenges they face in making healthy choices.

The release of a white paper outlining current insights on childhood obesity in India.

The day will also conclude with the Grand Final of the Inter-School HLTY Quiz, featuring six Bengaluru schools selected from more than 40 participating teams.

Teams that have qualified for the Grand Final include Sri Kumaran Public School, National Public School Yeshwantpur, Presidency School Nandini Layout, Delhi Public School Bangalore South, Army Public School PRTC, and Podar International School Bengaluru.

Shared Responsibility

Rtn Sandhya Raghunandan, President (2025–26) of Rotary Bengaluru Platinum City, noted that children’s health depends on the combined influence of family, school and neighbourhood environments. “This festival encourages shared responsibility,” she said.

A spokesperson from Solutionec stated that the emphasis is on approaches that families can continue independently. “The focus is on small, repeatable routines, not products,” the spokesperson said.

Hlty Beings Mission

Hlty Beings is dedicated to tackling childhood obesity at its roots, not through shortcuts, but through evidence-based education, habit design, and culturally grounded choices. Its work spans child-friendly books, games, and activity kits; parent learning modules; and community programs for schools and employers. The north star: help families raise Healthy Humans one habit, one household, one neighbourhood at a time.

About Healthy Hubba

Healthy Hubba is India’s first Children’s Health Festival & Childhood Obesity Conference co-presented by Solutionec and Hlty Beings that converts health science into family-ready routines through play, participation, and practical guidance.

About Solutionec