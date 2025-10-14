Republic World
Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:05 IST

Best Indian Crypto Exchange KoinBX Launches First AI-Powered Assistant For Traders

KoinBX, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the launch of a new AI-powered assistant to improve user experience and provide a competitive edge in crypto trading.

Reported by: Initiative Desk
Best Indian Crypto Exchange KoinBX Launches First AI-Powered Assistant For Traders | Image: Initiative Desk
KoinBX, India's most trusted and leading cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of its new AI-powered assistant. This innovative assistant is designed to provide users with quick responses around the KoinBX trading platform, including prices of crypto assets, further solidifying KoinBX's position as a leader in the Indian crypto market. 

The new platform integrates artificial intelligence to offer users a competitive edge in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency trading. By leveraging AI, KoinBX aims to simplify the complexities of the crypto market for both novice and experienced traders, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new AI-powered assistant, which is a significant step forward in our mission to provide our users with a world-class trading experience," said Saravanan Pandian, founder, KoinBX. Apart from the newly unveiled AI Assistant, here are some more areas where KoinBX has integrated AI -

● Trade matching: The platform uses advanced algorithms to execute trades quickly and efficiently.

● Real-time monitoring: Sophisticated systems analyze transaction flows and user behavior patterns to detect and prevent suspicious activity. These capabilities include anomaly detection, IP and geolocation tracking, and real-time risk assessment.

"Our goal is to empower Indian users to trade digital assets with confidence, and we believe that our AI-driven features, combined with our commitment to security and compliance, will make KoinBX the preferred platform for crypto traders in India," Pandian added.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 14 October 2025 at 18:05 IST

