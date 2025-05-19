Updated May 19th 2025, 14:34 IST
The cryptocurrency market in India is thriving, offering beginners a wealth of opportunities to explore digital assets. For a beginner crypto trader, ease of use, regulatory compliance, and educational support remain essential factors. In this blog we will examine five FIU-compliant platforms that offer beginner-friendly features and resources.
Mudrex is an FIU-compliant crypto trading platform trusted by over 3 million users. Mudrex gives you an intuitive app and website which simplify crypto trading and investing with features like:
Mudrex provides easy to use automated trading tools like Stop Loss and Take Profit which makes it easy for a beginner trader to manage risk.
Additionally Mudrex comes with UPI support, which ensures that beginner traders can focus on trading without worrying about safety of their funds or about depositing and withdrawals.
Mudrex excels with its dual educational platforms:
2. CoinSwitch
Coin switch is a mobile-first, crypto platform that offers a seamless interface for trading over 300 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether, with investments starting at ₹100.
This India based crypto trading platform aggregates liquidity from global exchanges to provide competitive rates, supports INR trading pairs, and enables instant UPI, NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS deposits. Despite occasional maintenance breaks, its user-friendly design and low entry point make it ideal for beginners.
CoinSwitch’s ‘Blog’ section offers:
Standout Features:
CoinDCX, another FIU-compliant Mumbai-based platform, offers a clean interface and supports over 500 cryptocurrencies. The platform emphasizes security with 2FA, cold storage, and insurance-backed funds, making it trustworthy for new users.
Educational Resources:
CoinDCX’s learning hub, DCX Learn, includes:
Standout Features:
Why It’s Beginner-Friendly:
ZebPay, one of India’s oldest crypto exchanges, is FIU-compliant and known for its straightforward interface. Based in Ahmedabad, it supports over 200+ cryptocurrencies and offers UPI-based INR deposits with a low entry point. Its mobile-first approach and simplified trading options cater to beginners, though trading fees (0.15–0.25%) are slightly higher than competitors.
Educational Resources:
ZebPay’s learning resources include:
Standout Features:
These Indian platforms were chosen for their beginner-friendly interfaces, FIU compliance, and robust educational resources.
Mudrex leads with its intuitive app, Coin Sets, and exceptional learning platforms (Mudrex Learn and LearnWithMudrex), making it particularly suited for Indian users with regional language support. CoinDCX offers extensive crypto selections and INR trading pairs, while ZebPay provides simplicity and reliability. Each platform ensures accessibility and education to help beginners navigate India’s crypto landscape.
India’s crypto landscape in 2025 offers beginners a range of reliable platforms to start their investment journey. Mudrex stands out for its intuitive design, extensive educational resources, and regional language support, making it ideal for new investors.
As a beginner crypto investor, always choose a platform that is easy to use, security, and education, these platforms empower beginners to navigate the crypto market confidently. Always conduct thorough research and consider consulting a financial advisor before investing.
Published May 19th 2025, 14:34 IST