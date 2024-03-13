Advertisement

India is emerging as a world leader in organ transplantation. It has emerged as a leading destination for affordable, high-quality liver transplants. Several hospitals across the country have built advanced facilities and assembled expert transplant teams to provide life-saving treatment to thousands of patients each year. So read this article to know the top liver transplant hospital in India that can give you or your loved ones a new lease of life.

PSRI Multispecialty Hospital

Established in 1996 as part of the JK Group, PSRI has emerged as the best hospital in Delhi NCR. The Department of Liver Transplantation & GI Surgery provides complete care, including assessment, transplants, and long-term follow-up for liver, biliary, and pancreatic disorders.

The team has over 25 years of cumulative expertise, having performed 1200+ liver transplants for adults and children to date. Dedicated transplant ICUs, advanced OTs, and rapid response laboratories support their experienced specialists. This comprehensive facility has made PSRI Hospital patients the trusted choice for liver transplants in the region.

PSRI Hospital began as South East Asia’s first institute dedicated to digestive health and diseases. Over two decades, it has expanded into a multi-specialty tertiary care hospital while retaining its distinction as a premier destination for liver care. For emergency care, call on 84 84 84 84 17

AIIMS

AIIMS Delhi stands at the forefront of public healthcare in India with its stellar medical expertise and research capabilities.

Specifically, for liver transplantation, AIIMS offers an exceptional quality of care to economically weaker patients at subsidised costs. The hospital has a dedicated 8-bed ICU with state-of-the-art facilities to monitor liver transplant patients. Backed by expert doctors and technologies like ventilators, dialysis, and analyzers, this ICU enables continuous care and the best outcomes.

Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences

The Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) has rapidly gained recognition among patients and the medical community as a top-tier healthcare destination renowned for its exceptional patient care.

They are the sole centre successfully performing liver transplants for adults and children in India. With a high volume of complex hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeries, their dedicated and well-trained professionals and top-notch infrastructure deliver results on par with the best international centres.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Shir Ganga Ram Hospital is known for delivering high-quality medical services, making it a top liver transplant hospital in India. The Centre for Liver Transplant & Gastro Sciences at this hospital is a cutting-edge facility dedicated to liver and gastrointestinal medical care. Led by one of the best liver transplant surgeons in Delhi, the centre boasts a team of highly qualified professionals, including liver and multivisceral transplant surgeons, gastroenterologists, surgeons, anaesthetists, and intensivists.

CMC Vellore

CMC Vellore is one of the best liver transplant hospitals in TamilNadu, providing liver transplants at an affordable cost. They include a Multidisciplinary Liver Transplant Surgeon team including a dedicated paramedical staff. They have advanced operation theatre and medical equipment that benefits the patients with minimal pain and a faster recovery period.

India has made rapid strides in providing world-class yet affordable liver transplant facilities. Patients from abroad are also increasingly seeking treatment at liver transplant hospital in India due to their global expertise. As the incidences of end-stage liver disease rise, these institutes aim to innovate and enable life-saving organ transplants for thousands more continually. With compassionate care and outstanding clinical results, India's transplant centres set ever-higher benchmarks for patient-centric liver care.

