Advertisement

We have reviewed various casino sites and handpicked a list of the four best online casinos in India that are safe.

Use our detailed guide to pick a suitable legal platform according to your gaming style that accepts Indian Rupees. Let’s take a look at our top recommended Indian casino sites.

Advertisement

How to Choose the Best Online Casino?

With multiple options available, it takes a little bit of effort to pick the best Indian casino online that meets all your preferences. Below is the detail of the important factors we take into account while choosing the top four casinos.

Casino Games Selection

Casino game selection is one of the essential signs of the best online casino in India. Therefore, when picking a gambling website, pay special focus to the types of online games available and software providers.

Live Casino

Best casinos online in India also provide live dealer games from certified studios like Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, etc. The live gaming variety at these platforms usually includes different types of Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, and Baccarat, as well as Teen Patti and Andar Bahar tables.

Design

To play your favourite casino games on the go, make sure you find mobile-friendly online casinos in India. These mobile casinos have mobile-optimised sites or gambling apps to play on mobile. Moreover, to ensure a seamless game experience, these sites are compatible with different operating systems.

Promotions

Another factor to look at while choosing online casinos India is interesting promotions and bonuses. They usually come in all formats like cash backs, free spins, welcome bonuses and reload promotions. But before trying any platform, compare different bonus offers, their reliability, and the T&Cs associated with them.

Payments and Withdrawals

When playing real money games, the best online casinos in India ensure all your funds are safe. Furthermore, they also ensure that the winnings are simple to withdraw.

Trustworthiness

Trustworthiness is a strong indicator that the gambling operator is legit. It is crucial to pick a casino that prioritises the privacy and security of its customers. Make sure you focus on factors like privacy policy, third-party security certification, inscription technology, and license guarantees.

Ranking the Best Online Casinos

In this section, we will provide a more detailed review of the top casinos mentioned below. When finding the best casino sites in India, research well to get a list of top platforms. Our recommended casinos offer the best all-around gambling exercise online to Indian players.

Each website is reputed and licensed by a recognised gaming authority. Therefore, you can enjoy bonuses, bets, casino games, and other options safely.

Advertisement

Rank Top Casinos Major Plus 1 CasinoDays High win rate on slot games 2 Big Boost Great casino promotions 3 Lucky Spins Amazing selection of games 4 Parimatch Top slots casino section

CasinoDays – The Best Online Casino in India

Launched in 2020, Casino Days is one of the best online casinos in India licensed by the Curacao government. Indian members will find more than 5000 casino games that come from respected software providers in the iGaming world.

These games include Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti, and Jackpot Slots. The online real money slots category is large and provides a Vegas-like experience.

Advertisement

Get the CasinoDays Welcome Bonus - Up to ₹1 Lakh

New Indian players can use this welcome bonus offer to avail up to ₹1 lakh when conducting their first deposits to the platform. This offer consists of three deposits:

Advertisement

First Deposit: 100% reload up to ₹ 50,000.

Second Deposit: 50% reload up to ₹ 25,000.

Third Deposit: 50% reload up to ₹ 25,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The minimum deposit for this bonus offer is ₹500. The cash bonus needs to be wagered 35x the sum of the bonus amount the customer will receive. This sign-up offer is valid for 7 days. Skrill, Neteller, and EcoPayz are excluded from this deal. Other standard terms and conditions apply. At the moment you won’t be in need of the Casino Days bonus code to claim the welcome offer.

Pros and Cons of CasinoDays

Pros Cons Speedy sign-up process - Customers can register at the Casino Days website more quickly without much wait. Video poker games are not available - There are no video poker games to play. Good welcome bonus offer - The platform provides a 100% Welcome Bonus up to ₹1,00,000. No dedicated mobile application - Casino Days disappoints on-the-go players because no mobile app is available. Huge catalogue of slots and live casino games - There is a wide variety of live casino and slot games to play. Cashback payouts - This online casino credits cashback bonuses to its members. 24/7 customer support: A 24/7 online casino customer service is available for players.

Big Boost – Amazing Casino Welcome Offer

Big Boost is our second-best real money online casino ideal for Indians. It comes with an extensive assortment of the most famous games.

Advertisement

On the website, you will find more than 4000 games. The most famous categories include online slots, table games, video online poker real money, and live tables.

Get the Big Boost Welcome Bonus - ₹1 Lakh Welcome Bonus

Big Boost offers a great welcome offer of up to ₹1 lakh that spreads over the first three deposits.

First Deposit: 100% up to ₹ 50,000.

Second Deposit: 50% up to ₹ 25,000.

Third Deposit: 50% up to ₹ 25000.

New Indian members need to deposit a minimum amount of ₹500. The wagering requirement is 35 times. This signup bonus offer is valid for 14 days from the date of account creation. Other standard wagering conditions may apply.

Advertisement

Pros and Cons of Big Boost

Pros Cons Wide variety of games - There are tons of gaming variety available at Big Boost to impress players. Doesn’t have a mobile app for every device - Indian customers can't play Big Boost casino games on every electronic device. Cryptocurrency support - Indians can deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies hassle-free. Doesn’t have a software provider filter - Members can't search casino games by their software providers. Secure payment methods - Every payment option available on the casino platform is safe to use. Limited to a few countries: The site is available for members only from a few countries.

Lucky Spins – All the Casino Games You Wish for

Lucky Spins casino is on the third spot in our list. Thanks to an impressive gaming selection of casino games. Indians can play Slots, Keno, Table Games, Bingo, Live Dealer Games, Video Poker, and Sports Betting.

Advertisement

Since the website is licensed under Curacao eGaming, you can experience a safe gambling environment. There are also Indian-friendly payment choices like Paytm and UPI.

Get the Lucky Spins Welcome Bonus - Up to ₹20,000

Lucky Spins casino provides a 100% sign-up bonus deal of up to ₹20,000 to new players.

Advertisement

The minimum deposit for the Lucky Spins registration bonus offer is ₹500. The wagering requirement is 35x and eWallets are not supported. Also, this deal is valid for 14 days.

Advertisement

Pros and Cons of Lucky Spins

Pros Cons Huge gaming library - Extensive gaming library well customized for Indians with both international and regional casino games. No casino mobile app - Lucky Spins doesn't have any mobile application to download. 24/7 support: Customer service agents are available 24*7 to support the needs of gamblers. No VIP Program: The VIP program is not available at the casino site. Local payment support: Indian gamblers can make payments using their local payments easily.

Parimatch Casino – Offers a Great Slots Section

Parimatch casino is in the fourth position in our list of best online casinos in India. It provides famous games, sports betting, and online casinos under a single roof. The website provides more than 1000 casino games.

Advertisement

Here you'll find the best slots to play online for real money that are available in abundant supply with a wide variety of options to pick from.

Get the Parimatch Casino Welcome Bonus - Up to ₹1,05,000

Parimatch provides a good sign-up bonus of 150% up to ₹1,05,000 for casino members. The Parimatch bonus code is not needed to claim the casino offer, and should only be used if you want to claim the sports welcome offer.

The wagering requirement to qualify for this sign-up offer is 30x and a minimum deposit of ₹350. But the bonus offer is available in the slots section only and valid within 30 days. Other standard T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

Pros and Cons of Parimatch Casino

Pros Cons Mobile-friendly design - This casino is accessible to every member regardless of the device they use. The site's main focus is on sports betting - Parimatch impresses sports bettors more than casino players. 24/7 live chat - Indian customers can use the live chat option 24*7 and get answers to their queries quickly. Limited payment choices - Only a few payment methods are available to conduct transactions. Withdrawals within 24 hours - Members can withdraw their winning amount quickly. Limitation to progressive jackpot winnings - The maximum withdrawal limit applies to progressive jackpot winnings. Limitation to everyday win - Parimatch also puts a limit on how much a gambler can win daily.

Advertisement

Are Online Casino Sites Legal in India?

According to the Indian gambling laws, gambling online on a platform that is regulated and owned by an offshore platform is not banned.

Advertisement

It means online casino sites remain legal in most Indian states, including Sikkim, Goa, Daman, etc. But make sure you check the rules before playing.

The Top Online Casino Games in India

For an exciting gambling journey, top online casinos in India feature the most popular casino games for Indians. It includes Roulette, Bingo, Slots, online Blackjack real money, and Poker.

Online slots are simple to play and offer endless fun. Slot fans from India can easily delve into well-known classic slot games like Book of Dead, Pompeii, Lucky Wheel and much more.

Advertisement

A few Indian online casino sites also provide Indian traditional games like Teen Patti, Ludo, Indian Rummy, Carrom, etc. You will easily find these casino games in internationally licensed casinos and sports books.

List of the Best Legal Online Casinos

There are a number of other legal casinos that are also ideal for Indian players. Here is the list of the top 10 online casinos in India where you can gamble legally:

CasinoDays

Big Boost

Lucky Spins

Parimatch Casino

Maharaja Fortune

SlotV

Wazamba

1xBet Casino

22bet Casino

Pure Win Casino

Best Online Casino in India FAQs

Here are the common queries associated with Indian online casinos.

Advertisement

Are online casinos safe and fair for Indian players?

All reputed virtual casinos are legit for Indians. They promise random results using RNGs to ensure a fair gaming experience for every member.

Advertisement

How can I choose the best online casino in India?

You can pick the best online casino India by considering the factors like wide assortment of games available, banking choices, a great live casino section, promotions and more.

Advertisement

Is online gambling in India allowed?

Yes, online gambling in some states of India is legal. India passes laws on a state-by-state basis, with each state having different rules. Make sure you cross-check your local legislation for further details.

Advertisement

What online casino has the fastest withdrawals?

Casino Days is the top-ranking fastest-withdrawal casino. The withdrawal usually appears the same day on the bank account (usually takes less than 24 hours. It applies to all Indian payment methods available on the platform).

Advertisement

Note: Access to gambling products may be restricted in certain countries or states. Please ensure that your use of the products complies with the applicable laws in your state. These products are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh.