If you're looking for a new way to enjoy mobile and anonymous crypto gambling, Telegram casinos may be right up your alley. These platforms allow you to play directly through Telegram bots, using your preferred cryptocurrency, all while ensuring your privacy. After reviewing several options, we found TG.Casino to be the best for an all-around experience. However, we also have a selection of other top Telegram casinos to explore, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your gaming needs.

Best Telegram Casinos Ranked

TG.Casino - Best Telegram Casino Overall + 200% Bonus Up to 10 ETH

Instant Casino - Best New Casino on Telegram + 200% Welcome Bonus up to $8,000

CoinPoker - Best Choice for Casino App + 150% Welcome Bonus up to $2,000

Lucky Block - Biggest Sign-Up Bonus: 200% Welcome Bonus up to $27,000

Mega Dice - Top Choice for Daily Bonuses + 200% Bonus Up to 1 Bitcoin + 50 Free Spins

WSM Casino - Best Site for Loyalty + 200% Deposit Bonus up to $25,000 + 50 Free Spins & 10 Free Bets

Golden Panda - Great Cashback Rewards + 200% Welcome Offer up to $8000 + 10% Weekly Cashback

InstaSpin - Best Choice for Slot Games + Sign Up Bonus up to $1000





1. TG.Casino - Best Telegram Casino Overall + 200% Bonus Up to 10 ETH



TG.Casino sets a very high bar for Telegram casinos, offering instant sign-ups via the messaging app and access to an impressive mix of features. From bonus buys and big multipliers to the latest slots, table games, and crypto games, there’s something for everyone. With a fantastic sportsbook and a partnership with AC Milan, users can even snag soccer merchandise or win trips to Italy. All of this makes for a brilliant casino where you can withdraw your winnings instantly without ID verification and great for sports fans and crypto users alike.

Casino Games at TG.Casino

TG.Casino offers an impressive range of over 300 games, including slots, table games, live dealer options, and crypto games like Aviator and Dice. With top software providers like Pragmatic Play and Evolution Gaming, players can enjoy popular titles such as Aztec Gems, live blackjack, and European roulette. In addition to the casino games, TG.Casino also offers crypto sports betting for over 30 markets covering US sports leagues, European sports, and esports like DOTA 2.

Banking Options

TG Casino accepts VISA and Mastercard for purchasing crypto on-site and allows deposits with a variety of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Dogecoin. If you’re a fan of crypto gaming, TG Casino provides multiple options for users looking to make deposits, making it easy to play with digital currencies.

Pros✔️

Welcome bonus worth up to 10 ETH, play 50 free spins

Airdrop gives away up to $3 million in cash prizes

Fantastic VIP program with cashback rewards

Cons❌

Users will need a VPN to access the site

The selection of ongoing promotions could be improved

2. Instant Casino - Best New Casino on Telegram + 200% Welcome Bonus up to $8,000

As one of the best new Telegram casinos, Instant Casino lives up to its name with instant withdrawals and high betting limits for bigger wins. Weekly cashback and a variety of banking options sweeten the deal, while its partnership with Juventus gives players the chance to win exclusive soccer merchandise and trips to Turin in Italy. Add in a fantastic sportsbook and hot table games, and this new Telegram casino is one to watch.

Casino Games at Instant Casino

Instant Casino offers a vast library of games, including slots from top developers like Novomatic and Betsoft, featuring Megaways titles and bonus buy options. Table games include 65 blackjack, 42 roulette, and 40 baccarat variations, with VIP tables for high rollers. Poker fans can enjoy video poker and live dealer options from Evolution and Pragmatic Play, alongside live game shows like Monopoly and Dream Catcher. Other unique offerings include crash gambling games, plinko, and dice. Its crypto sports betting adds to the Telegram gambling experience, supporting global odds formats and pre-match or in-play betting from the same account.

Banking Options

Instant Casino offers a variety of banking options. You can use traditional methods like Apple & Google Pay, VISA, Mastercard, and Interac, and if you're into crypto, Bitcoin is supported. Other payment methods include MiFinity, Giropay, and PIX.

Pros✔️

200% welcome bonus up to $8,250 + 10% weekly cashback

Monthly Drops & Wins worth $2 million

Fast withdrawals

Cons❌

Customer support is not available 24/7

Not the best range of banking options available

3. CoinPoker - Best Choice for Casino App + 150% Welcome Bonus up to $2,000

CoinPoker is our go-to Telegram casino for poker fans, thanks to its dedicated app and massive tournaments offering big cash prizes. It also features a rich collection of casino games, a vibrant social community, and strategy guides on its blog for players looking to sharpen their skills. With weekly raffles and a user-friendly design, it’s a strong choice for both poker fans and general casino players.

Casino Games at CoinPoker

CoinPoker Casino features an extensive collection of over 400 games, including slots, table games, live dealer options, Megaways, progressive jackpots, and crypto-themed favorites like Plinko and Buffalo Smash. Getting started is easy - simply download the CoinPoker app on your desktop or mobile device, register, and deposit crypto through a DeFi or exchange wallet to claim a bonus of up to 1,100 USDT. Once set up, you can dive into the impressive game library or explore the sportsbook, which offers a wide range of betting markets, in-play options, and multiple odds formats for a fantastic experience.

Banking Options

CoinPoker accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), MATIC, Solana (SOL), and USDT (ERC20 and TRC20). You can deposit directly from your crypto wallet or use an exchange.

Pros✔️

150% welcome bonus up to $2,000

Fantastic dedicated casino app

Weekly poker tournaments hosted with big prize pools up for grabs

Cons❌

Users cannot play casino games on web browser

More game variety of other Telegram casinos

4. Lucky Block - Biggest Sign-Up Bonus: 200% Welcome Bonus up to $27,000





Lucky Block is all about going big, offering a staggering sign-up bonus worth up to $27,000. This Telegram casino combines a sleek design with fantastic customer support, which emails you with transcripts of all your dealings with the support team. We found this to be a nice touch. The sportsbook is solid, and the platform’s intuitive layout makes it easy to navigate. So, whether you’re here for the bonuses or the social community, Lucky Block is one of the best Telegram casinos around.

Casino Games at Lucky Block

Lucky Block partners with over 30 top-tier software providers to offer more than 6,000 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. Games are independently audited for fairness, ensuring a trustworthy experience. Poker enthusiasts can enjoy classics like Texas Hold ’Em and Caribbean Stud Poker, with both virtual and live dealer tables catering to all skill levels. Live dealer games from Evolution and Pragmatic Play include game shows like Dream Catcher and Monopoly, creating an authentic casino vibe. Though dice and keno are unavailable, unique options like Teen Patti and Sic Bo round out the library.

Banking Options

Lucky Block makes it easy to deposit with VISA and Mastercard for purchasing crypto on-site. The casino supports a range of cryptocurrencies, including its own $LBLOCK token, allowing you to play with digital currencies.

Pros✔️

Massive welcome bonus worth up to $27,500 + free spins

Slot tournaments & live dealer tournaments are hosted every weekend

Streaming on live dealer games is fantastic

Cons❌

A VPN might be required to access the site

The site can be a little buggy at times

5. Mega Dice - Top Choice for Daily Bonuses + 200% Bonus Up to 1 Bitcoin + 50 Free Spins

Mega Dice brings exciting daily challenges to the Telegram casino scene, offering chances to win bonuses regularly. Weekly tournaments for slots and live dealer games feature generous prize pots, while the level-up program rewards loyal players. If you’re looking for daily engagement and plenty of ways to score bonuses, Mega Dice is an excellent pick for keeping things fresh and competitive.

Casino Games at Mega Dice

Mega Dice offers over 5,000 games from 40+ top providers like NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution. While slots dominate the library, players can also enjoy live dealer games, poker, crash titles, and unique crypto and provably fair options. The lack of sorting tools makes navigation tricky, though filters by provider help.

Highlights include 50 roulette games, 70 blackjack variants, and 15+ poker titles, spanning RNG and live formats. Game shows like Crazy Time and Deal or No Deal, plus 25+ crash games like Aviator, add variety. Additional games like Plinko, Mines, and Bingo enhance Mega Dice’s impressive selection.

The sportsbook features in-play betting, a huge range of popular crypto betting markets for over 30+ sports, and a solid range of e-sports.

Banking Options

Mega Dice offers a simple way to deposit with VISA and Mastercard for purchasing crypto on-site. The casino also supports various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and its native $DICE token.

Pros✔️

Generous 200% welcome bonus up to 1 BTC for new users

Daily rewards for completing challenges

Casino tournaments with 1000USDT prize pots are held every Saturday & Sunday

Cons❌

Players from the US will need a VPN to use the site

Rewards from staking in $DICE are not as high as other Telegram casinos with this feature

6. WSM Casino - Best Site for Loyalty + 200% Deposit Bonus up to $25,000 + 50 Free Spins & 10 Free Bets

WSM Casino is perfect for those who value loyalty, offering one of the best VIP programs among Telegram casinos. A massive welcome bonus of up to $25,000, weekly giveaways, and a native crypto feature set this platform apart. Its impressive range of casino games (over 5000 titles) and sportsbook options guarantees there’s something for every player, while the referral bonus and regular airdrops make it extra rewarding for social gamers.

Casino Games at WSM Casino

WSM Casino offers an extensive variety of real-money games from top providers like Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Play’n GO, and Evolution.



Players can enjoy instant win games like Hi-Lo, Plinko, and Aviator, or jump into live dealer classics like One Blackjack and Mega Roulette. The Megaways slots, featuring titles like Gonzo’s Quest and Big Bass, provide thrilling jackpot opportunities. For added excitement, explore game shows like Snakes and Ladders Live or crash games such as Spaceman and Crash X.

Games are well-organized, with a search feature to filter by name or provider, ensuring a seamless browsing experience.

The sportsbook is also impressive, with a huge range of betting markets, competitive odds and promotions which boost your odds even further.

Banking Options

WSM Casino allows you to deposit with VISA and Mastercard for purchasing crypto on-site. They support a range of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and Solana, as well as Ripple and $WSM.

Pros✔️

Massive welcome bonus worth up to $25,000

Huge portfolio of casino games

Players depositing with Best Wallet can earn 50 free spins on Gates of Olympus

Cons❌

The rollover requirement for the welcome bonus is pretty high

Not available in some countries without a VPN

7. Golden Panda - Great Cashback Rewards + 200% Welcome Offer up to $8000 + 10% Weekly Cashback

Golden Panda delivers a fantastic Telegram casino experience with a strong focus on cashback rewards. Weekly cashback, quick sign-ups, and fast withdrawals make it a reliable option. Boasting a sportsbook and a library of over 3,000 games, it’s also perfect for players who enjoy variety. The straightforward process and rewarding perks make it an excellent all-rounder for players looking for the best new Telegram casinos.

Casino Games at Golden Panda

Golden Panda Casino features over 4,000 games, including slots, table games, and jackpots, from top providers like Pragmatic Play and NetEnt. Popular themed slots like Eye of the Panda and Panda’s Fortune are always available, alongside new monthly releases.

Slot enthusiasts can enjoy classics like Book of Ra and Mega Moolah, while progressive jackpots offer life-changing prizes. Table games include blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, with both virtual and live dealer options.

Golden Panda’s live casino brings an authentic feel, featuring high-limit tables and exciting game shows like Mega Roulette and Dream Catcher, perfect for interactive fun and big wins.

Banking Options

Golden Panda supports multiple payment methods, including VISA, Mastercard, and Apple & Google Pay. You can also use Bitcoin and Interac for deposits. Additionally, Open Banking and Blik are available as alternative options.

Pros✔️

There is a 200% Welcome Offer Up to $8,250 + 10% Weekly Cashback

Over 4000 casino titles available

Game GFX are stunning

Cons❌

The rollover requirements can be difficult to achieve

Rewards for regular players could be improved

8. InstaSpin - Best Choice for Slot Games + Sign Up Bonus up to $1000





If you’re looking for the best slot machine Telegram has to offer, more than likely you’ll find it at InstaSpin Casino. It’s packed with the latest slot games and features a sleek design for easy navigation. The generous welcome bonus and convenient payment options, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, make it ideal for a seamless gaming experience. A great option for anyone who loves to spin the reels and get rewarded with free spins.

Casino Games at InstaSpin

Instaspin Casino offers a diverse mix of slots, table games, and live dealer options. With an extensive slot library, Instaspin caters to all players. Popular beginner-friendly titles include The Dog House, Razor Shark, and Starlight Princess 1000.

Players can also choose from 23 classic games like Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette, including Evolution Gaming’s innovative First Person variants blending RNG gameplay with live table vibes. Video poker fans are also covered.

As for live dealer games, there are 36 high-quality titles from Evolution and Pragmatic Play. Users can also play Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, or explore game shows, Sic Bo, and Craps in HD with professional dealers.

Banking Options

InstaSpin provides various banking methods including VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. For crypto enthusiasts, Bitcoin is also available. Additionally, MiFinity, IBAN, and CashtoCode are supported.

Pros✔️

There is a 100% Match on Your First Deposit Up to $110

100 free spins for all new players

Apple Pay & Google Pay accepted as payment options

Cons❌

The selection of live dealer games is limited

Players can not sign up through their Telegram account

How We Rate the Best Telegram Casinos

When we set out to compile a list of the best Telegram casinos, we took a thorough and objective approach to ensure that players will have the most trustworthy and enjoyable experiences. Our ranking process focused on key factors such as game selection, bonuses, security, reputation, customer support, and ease of use. As casino fans ourselves, we understand that players are looking for transparency, great bonuses, a nice variety of games, and, most importantly, safe platforms. These are the guiding principles that shape our reviews.

Licensing & Regulation

One of the most important factors in assessing Telegram casinos is their licensing and regulation status. We prioritized casinos that are licensed by reputable gaming authorities, as this ensures that they operate under strict standards. A properly licensed Telegram casino is more likely to offer fair play and secure transactions, so we always check for this key feature before making any recommendations.

Reputation & Trustworthiness

The reputation of a Telegram casino played a major role in our evaluation process. We took into account player reviews, industry feedback, and overall trustworthiness to make sure that the casino is respected within the community. These included reading reviews by other industry experts, such as telegram casinos recommended by readwrite.com. Casinos with a solid reputation are more likely to provide reliable services and have the player's best interests in mind, which is why we hold this factor in high regard.

Game Selection & Bonuses

Variety and quality of games are essential when ranking Telegram casinos. We looked for casinos that offer a wide selection of games, from slots to table games, and assessed how frequently they update their game library. Additionally, generous bonuses and promotions are a key factor in making the top list, as they provide added value to players. We considered the fairness and clarity of these offers as well.

Security & Customer Support

Security is always a top priority. We ensured that any of the casinos which appear on our list use encryption technology to protect user data and transactions. Customer support is another critical area we examined, as responsive and helpful support can make a significant difference when dealing with issues. A Telegram casino with strong customer service and solid security measures is more likely to provide a positive experience.

Unique Features

Telegram casinos have some unique characteristics that set them apart from traditional platforms. The integration with a Telegram casino bot and the ability to play directly within the app makes these casinos stand out. As a result, we also looked for casinos that fully embrace these features and offer a modern, fun adventure for players.

Telegram Casinos Explained: Why Telegram Casinos Are Revolutionizing Online Gambling

Telegram casinos are a relatively new but growing trend in online gambling, offering players a unique and convenient way to enjoy their favorite casino games through the popular messaging platform, Telegram.

Unlike traditional casino websites, these casinos operate via bots, called a Telegram casino bot, allowing users to play games, make deposits and withdrawals, and claim bonuses all within the Telegram app itself. The appeal of Telegram gambling platforms lies in their ease of use and privacy, giving players a more direct and discreet experience. Whether you're looking to spin slots, try your luck at table games, or claim a Telegram casino bonus, everything can be done within the app. Many of the best Telegram casinos even accept cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, making them an attractive option for those who prefer anonymous gambling.

How to Sign Up to a Casino via Telegram

Signing up for a Telegram casino is a simple process. However, it's essential to ensure that you're joining a legitimate and safe bot. Stick to the best Telegram platforms that appear in our list above to avoid potentially playing at scam sites. Follow these easy steps to get started:

Pick Your Favorite Telegram Gambling Bot: Pick a reputable Telegram casino bot from our list above or find legit Telegram channels through trusted reviews or recommendations.

Start the Conversation: Once you find the bot, click on it to start a conversation. The bot will usually greet you with a welcome message and guide you through the registration process.

Register: Follow the instructions to create your account. This may include providing a username and confirming your details.

Deposit Funds: Choose your preferred payment method, such as a traditional payment option or a Bitcoin casino transaction, to fund your account.

Start Playing: Once your account is set up and funded, you can begin exploring the casino’s offerings, from slots to table games, and even claim your Telegram casino bonus if available.

Top Cryptocurrencies Accepted at Telegram Casinos

When it comes to payment methods, cryptocurrencies are gaining huge popularity at Telegram casinos, offering players more flexibility, faster transactions, and enhanced privacy. With the right crypto wallet, players can easily make deposits and withdrawals, ensuring they can focus more on enjoying the games. Here's a look at the most commonly accepted cryptocurrencies at these casinos.

Bitcoin

As the most well-known and widely used cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is a staple at Telegram casinos. Its decentralised nature makes it perfect for anonymous gambling, and transactions are quick and secure. Many of the best Telegram casinos accept Bitcoin, offering an easy way for players to deposit and withdraw funds. Plus, with a Bitcoin casino, players can often access exclusive Telegram casino bonuses or promotions.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is another major player in the world of Telegram casinos. Its smart contract technology enables faster and more secure transactions. Many Telegram casino bots now accept Ethereum as it provides an alternative to Bitcoin with slightly lower transaction fees. If you're using a recommended crypto wallet, Ethereum can be a solid choice for privacy-conscious players looking to enjoy their gaming experience.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin is another cryptocurrency that's growing in popularity at online casinos. With faster transaction times than Bitcoin and lower fees, Litecoin is an appealing option for players who want quicker deposits and withdrawals. It's widely accepted in legit Telegram channels and works seamlessly for most Telegram casino games.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Originally created as a joke, Dogecoin has earned its place in the crypto world and is now accepted at several online casinos. Its low transaction fees and fast processing times make it a popular choice among Telegram casino players. Plus, with the rise in popularity of meme coins, Dogecoin is an easy and fun way to bet in a Bitcoin casino or other Telegram-based platforms.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins like Tether (USDT) offer the benefits of cryptocurrencies without the volatility. They’re pegged to a fiat currency, usually the US dollar, which means the value remains stable. Many Telegram casinos now accept Tether, giving players a secure and predictable way to deposit funds. Stablecoins also offer great security for users looking to avoid the ups and downs of market fluctuations.

Pros & Cons of Telegram Casinos

Telegram casinos offer a unique and convenient way to gamble directly through the messaging app. However, like any platform, they come with both advantages and disadvantages. Here’s a look at the key pros and cons of using Telegram casinos.

Pros

Ease of Use: Sign up and start playing directly through the Telegram app without needing to visit a website.

Privacy: Many of these casinos allow for anonymous gambling, adding a layer of privacy for players.

Convenience: Instant access to games, promotions, and telegram casino bonuses, all from your phone.

Wide Crypto Acceptance: These casinos typically accept a variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, making them ideal for crypto users.

Cons

Limited Game Selection: These casinos generally offer fewer game options compared to traditional online casinos.

Potential for Scams: There’s a risk of scams if users don’t ensure they’re joining legit Telegram channels. Always do proper research before committing.

Less Regulation: Compared to licensed casinos, these casinos tend to have less regulation and oversight, which may raise concerns for some players.

Limited Support: Many of these platforms don’t provide live support or traditional customer service, which can be a disadvantage if issues arise during gameplay.

Different Types of Bonuses Found at Telegram Casinos

One of the main attractions of Telegram casinos is the variety of bonuses available to players. Some Telegram casino bonuses may also be exclusive to the platform, offering Telegram-specific promotions not found at traditional online casinos. Whether it’s a Bitcoin casino bonus or a unique Telegram-only offer, there are plenty of ways to keep the fun going. Here's a rundown of the different types of bonuses you can expect to find at Telegram casinos.

Welcome Bonuses

Many telegram casinos offer enticing welcome bonuses, typically as a first deposit bonus or sometimes even a no-deposit bonus. These are designed to help you get started by giving you extra funds to play with, often matched to a percentage of your first deposit.

Reload Bonuses

To keep things interesting, Telegram casinos often offer reload bonuses on subsequent deposits. These bonuses encourage you to keep playing and deposit more funds by giving you a percentage of your next deposit, helping boost your balance.

Free Spins

For slot game lovers, free spins are a common bonus. These are often offered as part of promotions or for specific slot games, allowing you to spin the reels without using your own funds.

Cashback Bonuses

Cashback bonuses give you a refund or rebate on your losses over a set period. It’s a great way to soften the blow if things don’t go your way, giving you some of your money back.

Loyalty Programs

Regular players at Telegram casinos can often benefit from loyalty programs. These VIP schemes reward players with points, which can be redeemed for various perks like exclusive bonuses, faster withdrawals, or special promotions.

Staying Safe at Telegram Casinos

When playing at Telegram casinos, it’s important to take a few precautions to ensure your safety and security. To beef up your security, consider using wallets or platforms that offer multi-signature or hardware wallets, especially for Bitcoin casino transactions. This will give you extra peace of mind while playing.

Here are some more tips to help you stay safe while playing at Telegram casinos.

Only Join Reputable Bots

Before engaging with any telegram casino, always do your research. Check reviews and recommendations from trusted sources to ensure the bot you’re interacting with has a solid reputation. Avoid bots with no history or suspicious activity.

Use Secure Cryptocurrencies

Stick to well-known, secure cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum for your transactions. These are widely accepted at Telegram casinos and are less likely to be involved in fraudulent activities. If you’re interested in the best crypto casinos , ensure that the platform offers robust protection for your funds.

Check for Fraud Protection

Look for bots that offer secure payment methods or additional layers of security, such as two-factor authentication (2FA), to protect your account and funds.

Avoid Scams

Be cautious of offers that seem "too good to be true," such as overly generous telegram casino bonuses or impossible game wins. These could be red flags for phishing scams.

Why You Should Sign Up for the Best Telegram Casinos

Telegram casinos offer a unique and convenient way to enjoy online gambling, especially for those who value privacy and the use of cryptocurrencies. With the ease of signing up directly through the Telegram app, quick access to games, and a wide range of secure crypto payment options, these casinos are ideal for players looking for an anonymous and streamlined gambling experience.

Among the many options available, TG.Casino is the top choice for anyone seeking a reliable and rewarding telegram casino adventure. Whether you're after great bonuses, exclusive rewards including unique NFTs, secure transactions, or an easy-to-use platform, TG.Casino delivers on all fronts, making it the best option for your mobile and anonymous gambling needs.

Frequently Asked Questions About Telegram Casinos

Are Telegram Casinos Legal?

The legality of Telegram casinos depends on your location. Always check your local regulations before playing.

Can I Withdraw my Winnings to my Cryptocurrency Wallet?

Yes, most Telegram casinos are fast withdrawal casinos that instantly payout your winnings directly to your crypto wallet, including Bitcoin.

What Games can I play at a Telegram Casino?

You can enjoy a variety of games like slots, blackjack, and poker, depending on the casino.

How Secure is Playing at Telegram Casinos?

Telegram casinos can be secure if you use trusted bots and follow best practices for crypto transactions.

Do I Need to Download any Apps or Software?

No, you can play directly via the Telegram app without needing any extra downloads.

How do I Contact Customer Support if I have Issues?