Bharat Express Celebrates 2nd Anniversary, CMD Upendrra Rai Congratulates Fellow Media Professionals

Bharat Express News Network celebrated its second anniversary at its Noida office. CMD and Editor-in-Chief of Upendrra Rai addressed the employees during the event. He congratulated the team for their dedication and hard work over the past two years. “Today, we celebrate the second anniversary of Bharat Express. I sincerely thank every member of the team. Those who work diligently will see positive results in their lives,” he said in his speech.

He emphasized the importance of operating the news channel within a system of rules and responsibilities. “The news we present should serve the betterment of society, the nation, and humanity. Our goal is never to harm anyone. We are expected to work for the good of society,” the CMD stated.

Additionally, Upendrra Rai highlighted the importance of steady progress in one's career. “If we take one step forward every day, it contributes to our knowledge and achievements. A team makes an organization big. No organization grows without its team,” he added.

Addressing journalists who frequently change jobs, CMD Upendrra Rai offered his perspective: “Those who change jobs every year will never become successful. To achieve greatness, stay with one institution for at least 10 years. Those who work honestly for 10 years within an organization reach 10 times greater heights.”

Editor-in-Chief Upendrra Rai also spoke about personal integrity: “If you don’t do justice to yourself, how can you expect others to? You must make good decisions for yourself, and then others will treat you justly.”He stressed the importance of staying focused on one’s goals: “Your destination is the main goal, and the means are the ways to reach it. When the right path, speed, and direction align, you will reach your destination.”

Concluding his address with a reflection from spiritual teachings, he referenced the "Vigyan Tantra Bhairav" and explained that life’s risks are inevitable. However, the key to understanding is found in pausing between inhaling and exhaling. He emphasized the importance of systematic and scientific approaches to life’s journey: “We must realize that in life, Dharma, Artha, Kama, and Moksha are like steps in a ladder. Just as a newborn doesn’t need the knowledge of Moksha, life’s wisdom is learned gradually and systematically.”