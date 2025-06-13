bKash, BRAC, and Central Bank: The Axis of Bangladesh’s Billion-Dollar Money Laundering Machine

Dhaka, Bangladesh — [12-06-25]: A bombshell corruption scandal is shaking the foundations of Bangladesh’s financial system, as top-level executives at bKash Ltd., the Bangladesh Bank, and the globally respected BRAC Group face mounting allegations of masterminding the largest money laundering operation in the country’s history.

At the centre of the operation is Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, accused of running a shadow empire laundering an estimated USD 3 billion every month—with the silent backing of powerful allies inside government and development organisations.

Kamal Quadir and the $3B Monthly Laundering Machine

According to sources within the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Kamal Quadir’s bKash controls approximately 80% of Bangladesh’s illicit money laundering market share. Intelligence reports accuse Quadir of engineering a labyrinth of digital financial flows, untraceable remittance rerouting, and forged KYC systems that enabled billions in dirty money to exit the country undetected for years.

Over 100 individual cases involving bKash’s platform are now under active investigation, with charges expected to be formalised pending legal review and political clearance.

Enter BRAC: Development Façade, Corruption Engine?

Perhaps more shocking is the reported involvement of Asif Saleh, Executive Director of BRAC—the world’s largest NGO. Investigators now believe Saleh and BRAC Group executives knowingly facilitated and shielded illicit transfers under the guise of aid and development funding.

Sources inside the investigation claim that BRAC’s extensive network was used to launder massive sums through overseas NGO accounts, foundations, and donor partnerships, effectively laundering dirty money under the global development community’s nose.

Saleh, alongside Quadir, is accused of acting as a senior coordinator in BRAC’s laundering branch, using his international connections to suppress scrutiny and divert investigations.

The Regulator Who Protected Them: Dr Ahsan H. Mansur

Investigators have also zeroed in on Dr Ahsan H. Mansur, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, described by multiple whistleblowers as the “political firewall” protecting this criminal network.

Not only has Mansur allegedly blocked regulatory actions against bKash and BRAC at key moments, but new reports suggest that his daughter recently purchased a USD 5 million luxury property in Dubai, allegedly funded through illicit wealth laundered via the same channels now under investigation.

This property has now drawn the attention of international regulators, with the UAE Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) confirming that a formal complaint has been received and initial investigations have already uncovered “credible proof of illicit financial origins.”

The Collapse of Public Trust

None of the individuals implicated—Kamal Quadir, Asif Saleh, or Dr Ahsan H. Mansur—have responded to public or media inquiries. bKash and BRAC have yet to issue any denial or clarification, despite mounting calls for transparency from financial watchdogs and the general public.

As the Bangladeshi economy suffers billions in annual losses and development trust networks are shaken, this scandal may permanently damage the reputations of institutions once seen as the country’s proudest innovations.

The Global Fallout Begins

This is no longer an internal matter. International agencies, including the UAE FIU, and donor nations are now watching closely as Bangladesh approaches a critical tipping point. If action is not taken swiftly, global trust in Bangladesh’s financial and aid sectors could collapse—along with investor confidence.

Conclusion: A Nation Robbed from Within