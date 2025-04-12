"Blending Science, Spirituality & Soul: Dr. Josan Ranjith’s MERAKI Debuts at Star-Studded Launch in Goa"

Goa, India – April 12, 2025: In a heartfelt and momentous gathering held at the prestigious Marriott Goa, the much-anticipated self-help book MERAKI [Fuel for the Soul] by Dr. Josan Ranjith was officially launched. The event marked a significant milestone in the journey of the Tamil Nadu-based author, whose work is poised to touch countless lives through its profound exploration of emotional well-being and inner transformation.

The launch ceremony was graced by a distinguished lineup of guests, including the Honorable Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant; Central Minister Shri Shripad Naik; and iconic actress and Member of Parliament, Hema Malini. Their presence added grace, recognition, and gravitas to an event that celebrated not just a book, but a mission to ignite purposeful living and emotional clarity in today’s fast-paced world.

Renowned philanthropists, leading business personalities, spiritual leaders, wellness advocates, and members of the media also gathered to honor the launch of MERAKI, making it a truly memorable evening of inspiration, dialogue, and celebration.

About the Book: A Journey Within

MERAKI [Fuel for the Soul] is more than just a book — it is a movement. Rooted in the Greek word "Meraki," which means to do something with soul, creativity, and love, this self-help guide delves into the often-overlooked yet profoundly impactful realm of inner engineering.

Authored by Dr. Josan Ranjith, a thought leader in emotional wellness and self-transformation, the book offers readers a powerful blend of psychological insights, soulful reflections, and actionable strategies to align the mind, body, and spirit. It invites readers to explore their emotional architecture, build resilience, and find clarity amid chaos.

The book particularly focuses on three essential pillars: Emotions, The Soul, and Self-Help, guiding individuals on a journey toward emotional balance, spiritual awakening, and personal empowerment.

"Welcome to MERAKI, a journey into understanding and transforming your inner world," says Dr. Josan Ranjith. "As you read, may you find the guidance and inspiration to live with intention and purpose. Welcome to your path of self-discovery and transformation."

A Deeply Personal Offering

Dr. Josan Ranjith’s words are as genuine as they are transformative. In the dedication section of MERAKI, he expresses deep gratitude to the Almighty for the strength and inspiration to embark on this journey of authorship. He also pays tribute to his parents for their unwavering love and support, and to his circle of friends whose encouragement was instrumental in turning this vision into a reality.

With sincerity and humility, he shares his mission — to provide readers with a roadmap to reconnect with their inner selves, and to help them navigate life's emotional terrain with grace and purpose.

Highlights from the Launch Event

The launch event was marked by an atmosphere of introspection, celebration, and dialogue. In his address, the Hon. Chief Minister of Goa commended Dr. Ranjith's efforts in making mental and emotional well-being more accessible through his writing.

Central Minister Shri Shripad Naik spoke on the importance of such literature in today's world, emphasizing how books like MERAKI bridge the gap between spirituality and science, offering tools that are both practical and profound.

Actress and MP Hema Malini, speaking with great warmth and admiration, applauded the author for his soulful contribution to self-help literature. “We need more voices like Dr. Josan Ranjith — voices that guide, uplift, and remind us to look within,” she noted.

The evening also included readings from the book, musical interludes, and a fireside chat with the author, during which Dr. Ranjith elaborated on his motivations, personal experiences, and the core messages behind MERAKI.

A Book for the Times

In an era marked by rapid change, emotional burnout, and increasing mental health challenges, MERAKI arrives as a beacon of hope. It encourages readers to cultivate emotional intelligence, deepen their self-awareness, and practice intentional living.

Critically acclaimed for its accessibility and depth, MERAKI is ideal for anyone seeking balance, healing, and clarity. Whether you are a student, a professional, a homemaker, or a spiritual seeker, this book offers tools that resonate across all walks of life.

About the Author

Dr. Josan Ranjith hails from Tamil Nadu and is a rising voice in the domain of emotional wellness, personal development, and spiritual growth. With a background in behavioral sciences and a deep spiritual practice, he combines the wisdom of ancient traditions with modern psychology to help people live more meaningful and empowered lives.

