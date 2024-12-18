Board Exam Panic? This 33-Day Hack is Changing the Game for CBSE Students

New Delhi, India, December 17, 2024: As the CBSE board exams approach, starting February 15th, class 10 and 12 students face a critical two-month preparation window. This high-stakes period is traditionally marked by intense anxiety, sleepless nights, and the pressure of navigating overwhelming study materials.

Padhle Akshay Joins Hands with Shivdas: A New Approach to Board Exam Success

Padhle Akshay , a popular YoutTube Educator with more than 988k followers has partnered with Shivdas Educational Publishers to launch the 33 Days Challenge for board-going students.



Akshay, who gained prominence during the 2020 Board Examinations with his Youtube Channel @padhleakshay, has become a digital lifeline for CBSE students through his innovative online teaching methods. Together with Shivdas Educational Publishers, he has created a comprehensive learning resource that has already helped thousands of students transform their academic preparation.

Founded in 1948, Shivdas Books is one of India's most loved book publishing houses that has collaborated with many teachers and experts to develop study materials aimed at meeting the ever evolving learning needs of the youth of the nation.

The collaboration goes beyond a traditional study guide, offering a strategic approach to exam readiness that addresses students' academic and psychological needs.



Exam Prep Redefined

The 33-Day Challenge has proven remarkably effective, supporting over 45,000 students in the previous academic session. Eleven exceptional learners achieved near-perfect scores of 99%, demonstrating the program's innovative learning strategy. Already attracting over 30,000 participants, this approach transcends traditional exam preparation methods.



Unique Learning Methodology



The challenge offers a comprehensive approach:

Day-Wise Structured Content breaks complex subjects into manageable daily modules

An Extensive Question Bank featuring 555+ Competency-Based Questions aligned with CBSE practice papers



Extensive Practice Resources including 5 comprehensive sample papers and a decade's worth of previous question collections

The 33 Days Challenge transcends conventional educational methods, offering a holistic approach to exam preparation. Designed specifically for class 10 and 12 students, the program strategically addresses the core challenges of board exam preparation—from managing exam-related anxiety to combating procrastination.

This innovative guide does more than teach; it transforms learning. By focusing on deep concept understanding and personal development, the challenge empowers students to take control of their academic journey. It provides practical strategies that go beyond rote learning, helping students build genuine confidence and develop lifelong study skills.